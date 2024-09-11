Infosys Collaborates with Clearstream, Part of Deutsche Börse, to Enhance Digital Issuance Platform to Simplify Securities Issuance and Servicing
Frankfurt, Germany and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Successfully enhanced
the D7 platform to accelerate time-to-market for exchange group's customers and
improve their profitability
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that it has collaborated with Clearstream (https://apc01.safelinks.pro
tection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clearstream.com%2Fclearstream-en%2F&d
ata=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C79fb5e69c23147e53c1108dcd1b84561%7C63c
e7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638615836660677691%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb
3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%
7C&sdata=d3QdLzpRvdl%2BMtdNq0nSJPcxrr1PzicOycX3jX08B7E%3D&reserved=0) , the
post-trade services part of Deutsche Börse, an international exchange
organisation and leading provider of market infrastructure. The collaboration
supported the successful Generation 2 launch of Clearstream's D7 platform, an
innovative digital post-trade platform that allows market participants to issue
securities digitally.
Within the project, Infosys assisted Clearstream in driving end-to-end
implementation, customization, and deployment alongside go-live and aftercare
support. The platform has set a foundation of institutional-grade, digital asset
infrastructure to unlock the tremendous value of asset tokenization and digital
assets.
Daniel Besse, Clearstream CTO, said, "The successful release of D7 Generation 2
is a major achievement and sets the standard for our clients and the industry as
a whole, making the digital issuance process faster, easier, and more efficient.
Throughout this project, the collaboration of Clearstream and Infosys has been
very productive. The enhanced platform lays the foundation for future
digitization of financial markets as adapting to market changes can be done
expeditiously. Being an innovation pacesetter in the securities industry,
Clearstream has enabled over 150,000 digital issuances via D7 already today,
which is more than any digital issuance platform globally."
Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial
Services, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to have collaborated with
Clearstream, part of Deutsche Börse, on their digital transformation journey
towards the D7 platform for issuance of securities. This integration has
empowered Clearstream to enhance time-to-market, streamline operations, simplify
