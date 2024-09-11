Infosys Collaborates with Clearstream, Part of Deutsche Börse, to Enhance Digital Issuance Platform to Simplify Securities Issuance and Servicing

Frankfurt, Germany and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Successfully enhanced

the D7 platform to accelerate time-to-market for exchange group's customers and

improve their profitability



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced that it has collaborated with Clearstream (https://apc01.safelinks.pro

tection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clearstream.com%2Fclearstream-en%2F&d

ata=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C79fb5e69c23147e53c1108dcd1b84561%7C63c

e7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638615836660677691%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb

3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%

7C&sdata=d3QdLzpRvdl%2BMtdNq0nSJPcxrr1PzicOycX3jX08B7E%3D&reserved=0) , the

post-trade services part of Deutsche Börse, an international exchange

organisation and leading provider of market infrastructure. The collaboration

supported the successful Generation 2 launch of Clearstream's D7 platform, an

innovative digital post-trade platform that allows market participants to issue

securities digitally.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Within the project, Infosys assisted Clearstream in driving end-to-endimplementation, customization, and deployment alongside go-live and aftercaresupport. The platform has set a foundation of institutional-grade, digital assetinfrastructure to unlock the tremendous value of asset tokenization and digitalassets.Daniel Besse, Clearstream CTO, said, "The successful release of D7 Generation 2is a major achievement and sets the standard for our clients and the industry asa whole, making the digital issuance process faster, easier, and more efficient.Throughout this project, the collaboration of Clearstream and Infosys has beenvery productive. The enhanced platform lays the foundation for futuredigitization of financial markets as adapting to market changes can be doneexpeditiously. Being an innovation pacesetter in the securities industry,Clearstream has enabled over 150,000 digital issuances via D7 already today,which is more than any digital issuance platform globally."Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & FinancialServices, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to have collaborated withClearstream, part of Deutsche Börse, on their digital transformation journeytowards the D7 platform for issuance of securities. This integration hasempowered Clearstream to enhance time-to-market, streamline operations, simplify