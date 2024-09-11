    checkAd
    Infosys Collaborates with Clearstream, Part of Deutsche Börse, to Enhance Digital Issuance Platform to Simplify Securities Issuance and Servicing

    Frankfurt, Germany and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Successfully enhanced
    the D7 platform to accelerate time-to-market for exchange group's customers and
    improve their profitability

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    post-trade services part of Deutsche Börse, an international exchange
    organisation and leading provider of market infrastructure. The collaboration
    supported the successful Generation 2 launch of Clearstream's D7 platform, an
    innovative digital post-trade platform that allows market participants to issue
    securities digitally.

    Within the project, Infosys assisted Clearstream in driving end-to-end
    implementation, customization, and deployment alongside go-live and aftercare
    support. The platform has set a foundation of institutional-grade, digital asset
    infrastructure to unlock the tremendous value of asset tokenization and digital
    assets.

    Daniel Besse, Clearstream CTO, said, "The successful release of D7 Generation 2
    is a major achievement and sets the standard for our clients and the industry as
    a whole, making the digital issuance process faster, easier, and more efficient.
    Throughout this project, the collaboration of Clearstream and Infosys has been
    very productive. The enhanced platform lays the foundation for future
    digitization of financial markets as adapting to market changes can be done
    expeditiously. Being an innovation pacesetter in the securities industry,
    Clearstream has enabled over 150,000 digital issuances via D7 already today,
    which is more than any digital issuance platform globally."

    Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial
    Services, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to have collaborated with
    Clearstream, part of Deutsche Börse, on their digital transformation journey
    towards the D7 platform for issuance of securities. This integration has
    empowered Clearstream to enhance time-to-market, streamline operations, simplify
