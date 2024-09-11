VT5 Acquisition Company Ltd: R&S Group's Semi-Annual Report 2024 Released
R&S Group Holding AG has unveiled its semi-annual report for 2024, showcasing impressive growth with notable increases in order intake, backlog, and net sales. Key financial highlights and upcoming events are detailed.
- R&S Group Holding AG published its semi-annual report for 2024, covering the period from 1 January to 30 June 2024.
- Key financial figures for H1 2024 include an 18% increase in order intake, a 25% increase in order backlog, and a 15% increase in net sales compared to H1 2023.
- The operating result (EBIT) increased by 41%, and net profit increased by 22% in H1 2024 compared to H1 2023.
- The company will host a conference call for analysts, investors, and the media on 11 September 2024 at 10.00 CEST via Teams.
- Following the acquisition of Kyte Powertech Ltd., over 40% of outstanding warrants have been converted into shares, strengthening equity by around CHF 31 million.
- Upcoming events include Capital Markets Day on 31 October 2024, a trading update for full-year 2024 sales on 6 March 2025, the release of full-year results on 15 April 2025, and the Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2025.
