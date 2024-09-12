Baloise Sees Growth in Non-Life Sector, Posts Strong Profit Despite Higher Claims
In the first half of 2024, despite facing currency challenges and storm-related claims, our company saw a 6.9% rise in profit to CHF 219.8 million, alongside notable gains in asset management and equity growth.
- Profit attributable to shareholders for H1 2024 increased by 6.9% to CHF 219.8 million.
- Business volume decreased by 0.9% to CHF 5,293.0 million due to unfavorable currency effects.
- Non-life gross premiums written grew by 3.2% to CHF 2,715.9 million, despite higher claims from storms.
- Life business gross premiums declined by 5.1% to CHF 2,162.1 million, but EBIT improved by 39.5% to CHF 145.5 million.
- Total assets under management rose by 0.7% to CHF 58.3 billion, with the Asset Management & Banking segment contributing EBIT of CHF 41.8 million.
- Equity attributable to shareholders increased by 8.1% to CHF 3,511.9 million, and the SST ratio is estimated at around 210%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Baloise-Holding is on 12.09.2024.
