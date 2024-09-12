Baloise Unveils New Strategy: Higher Payouts & 12-15% Return on Equity
Baloise unveils a bold refocusing strategy to boost profitability, efficiency, and growth, setting ambitious financial targets and replacing its Simply Safe program. The plan aims for a 12-15% return on equity and over CHF 2 billion in cash remittance by 2027.
Foto: Ralph Dinkel - Baloise Versicherung AG
- Baloise launches a refocusing strategy aimed at improving technical profitability, operational efficiency, growth in target segments, and capital productivity.
- New financial targets include a return on equity of 12-15%, cash remittance of over CHF 2 billion from 2024-2027, and a higher cash payout rate of 80% or more.
- The Simply Safe strategic program is replaced by the refocusing strategy, maintaining the ambition of CHF 2 billion cash remittance by 2025 and adding CHF 1 billion by 2027.
- Baloise's non-life business remains highly profitable with a combined ratio below 95% since 2012, aiming for around 90% in the future.
- The life business contributes at least CHF 200 million in EBIT, with a focus on capital-efficient new business and flexible product offerings.
- Baloise plans to increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, and use new technologies to achieve sustained profitable growth, targeting a return on equity of 12-15%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Baloise-Holding is on 12.09.2024.
