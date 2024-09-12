Therese Jandér Joins Wienerberger as SVP of Investor Relations

Therese Jandér joins Wienerberger as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

She is responsible for financial market communication and reports directly to CFO Gerhard Hanke.

Therese Jandér has a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Gothenburg and has previously worked at Coca Cola, in the banking sector, and at Volvo Car Group.

Wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for building envelopes, new builds, renovations, and infrastructure in water and energy management.

Wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks, market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe, and concrete pavers in Eastern Europe, with over 20,000 employees worldwide.

In 2023, Wienerberger generated revenues of approximately €4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of €811 million, and in early 2024, it completed the acquisition of Terreal.

