paragon Welcomes New CFO: Leadership Transition in Full Swing

Ralph Streitbürger has been appointed as the new CFO of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, effective October 1, 2024.

Dr. Martin Esser, the outgoing CFO, successfully reduced the company's net debt and is passing on his responsibilities as planned.

Paragon has concluded its consolidation phase and is now focusing on a growth strategy for the upcoming years.

Dr. Esser implemented significant divestments and financial restructuring during his tenure, including the sale of various subsidiaries and extending bond terms.

Ralph Streitbürger has a strong educational background and extensive experience in finance and management within the automotive industry.

Paragon aims to increase sales in premium vehicle models and expand into new markets, including the USA, India, and South Korea, while continuing to improve operational excellence.

