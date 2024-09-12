Springer Nature Set for Exciting IPO Launch!
Springer Nature, a global leader in research, health, and education publishing, plans to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by the end of 2024. The IPO aims to raise €200 million and includes a sale of existing shares.
- Springer Nature plans to list its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Regulated Market (Prime Standard) by the end of 2024, subject to market conditions.
- The IPO will include a €200 million capital increase and a sale of existing shares, with a target to pay a €25 million dividend for 2024 and 50% of annual adjusted net income thereafter.
- Springer Nature is a leading global research, health, and education publisher, with over 420,000 research articles published in 2023 and a presence in 40+ countries.
- The company has a strong financial track record, with group revenues rising to €1.85 billion and adjusted operating profit increasing to €511 million in 2023.
- Springer Nature is a pioneer in the Open Access (OA) market, with more than 180,000 OA journal articles published in 2023, accounting for 44% of all articles published by the company.
- The company emphasizes technology, with around one-third of its employees in technology-related roles and significant investments in digital solutions, including AI initiatives to enhance the publishing process.
