NFON AG Unveils Bold Strategy and Forecast at 2024 Capital Market Day
NFON AG is set to revolutionize cloud business communication in Europe with a strong focus on AI integration. Aiming for double-digit sales growth and a 15% EBITDA margin by 2027, the company is poised for innovation and transformation.
- NFON AG aims to consolidate its position as the leading provider of integrated cloud business communication in Europe through increased AI integration.
- The company plans to achieve double-digit sales growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 15% by 2027.
- NFON's newly formed management team is focusing on AI-based business communication solutions to drive innovation and transformation.
- The recent acquisition of botario expands NFON's AI expertise and adds innovative AI functions to its solution portfolio.
- Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, NFON targets sustainable profitable growth with sales growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range for 2024 and double-digit sales growth by 2027.
- NFON's core product, Cloudya, offers hassle-free voice calls, simple video conferencing, and seamless integration of CRM and collaboration tools for small and medium-sized companies.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at NFON is on 21.11.2024.
The price of NFON at the time of the news was 5,7000EUR and was down -1,30 % compared with the previous day.
-2,59 %
-2,52 %
-6,45 %
-6,45 %
-18,99 %
-68,82 %
-43,75 %
-55,38 %
-57,63 %
ISIN:DE000A0N4N52WKN:A0N4N5
