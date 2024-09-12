ADS-TEC Energy Unveils H1 2024 Financial Results and Key Trading Insights
In the first half of 2024, our company has seen remarkable growth and strategic advancements. Revenues soared to €79.3 million, a 107% increase from H1 2023, and our gross margin turned positive.
- Revenues: €79.3 million for H1 2024, reflecting a growth of 107% compared to €38.3 million in H1 2023.
- Gross Margin: €15.7 million (19.8%) for H1 2024, a significant improvement from a negative gross margin of €-0.5 million (-1.4%) in H1 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA: €3.6 million for H1 2024, a substantial turnaround from €-14.3 million in H1 2023, marking the third consecutive profitable quarter.
- Strategic Partnerships: Entered into a partnership with Caverion for ChargePost and ChargeBox solutions in Norway, Denmark, and Sweden; secured a partnership with Porsche as the preferred service partner for all Porsche dealer locations across Europe and North America.
- Customer Base Expansion: Reported significant growth (+295%) in its paying customer base compared to the same period in 2023.
- Outlook for 2024: Anticipates continued positive momentum with increased sales revenues in the second half of 2024 and remains on track to be Adjusted EBITDA positive for the full year 2024.
+2,94 %
+7,46 %
+10,36 %
+20,10 %
+75,00 %
+512,50 %
ISIN:IE000DU292E6WKN:A3DA9W
