A century of innovation and sustainability in the transport industry (FOTO)

Wiener Neudorf (ots) - LKW WALTER is celebrating its 100th anniversary and can

look back on a century of success. With a strong focus on innovation and

sustainability, the 100% family-owned company has established itself as a

pioneering player in the European transport and logistics industry.



LKW WALTER, a subsidiary of the Austrian WALTER GROUP with locations in Wiener

Neudorf and Kufstein, is one of the leading companies in the European transport

industry with more than 8,000 full truck loads (FTL) per day on the road and in

combined transport. The focus is on the transport of goods from consumer, wood

and paper, chemical, metal, automotive and electronics industries. LKW WALTER

connects Europe's key economic centres and industrial hubs, thus ensuring

intracontinental supply.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte Arm Holdings Aktie Beiträge: 130 Beiträge:

100th anniversary - LKW WALTER celebrates the past while shaping tomorrowWhat began in 1924 as a small one-man haulage office in Vienna has sincedeveloped into a company of more than 1,650 employees from over 40 nations. Thiscultural diversity benefits not only the customer, but assures an open anddynamic corporate culture, recognised by ' Great Place to Work' , among otherawards. This anniversary will be duly celebrated with all employees.The company initially established itself as a specialist in groupage transport.Almost 30 years later, the first international transport to Italy followed,which in turn heralded international growth. In 1984, the company entered thecombined transport sector, which has been a central pillar of its success eversince. Since the turn of the millennium, LKW WALTER has placed particularemphasis on digital solutions. The business has undergone impressivedevelopments, driven by the pioneering spirit that still characterises themtoday.Our success is based on continuous innovation and a clear commitment tosustainability,' says Herbert Traxler, CEO of LKW WALTER. "LKW WALTER wasawarded the Austrian national coat of arms back in 1986 for its services to theAustrian economy. We are very proud to be able to play an important role for theeconomy and ultimately the population as a family business in Austria."Our employees - the heart of the companyAt LKW WALTER, employees play a decisive role in the transformation process andare crucial to the company's success. Innovative paths are forged in closecooperation with partners and customers, shaping the future of a more creative,sustainable and efficient transport industry.Combined transport: sustainable solutions for logisticsLKW WALTER has relied on combined transport for more than 40 years and is a