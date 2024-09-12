LKW WALTER celebrates its 100th anniversary
A century of innovation and sustainability in the transport industry (FOTO)
Wiener Neudorf (ots) - LKW WALTER is celebrating its 100th anniversary and can
look back on a century of success. With a strong focus on innovation and
sustainability, the 100% family-owned company has established itself as a
pioneering player in the European transport and logistics industry.
LKW WALTER, a subsidiary of the Austrian WALTER GROUP with locations in Wiener
Neudorf and Kufstein, is one of the leading companies in the European transport
industry with more than 8,000 full truck loads (FTL) per day on the road and in
combined transport. The focus is on the transport of goods from consumer, wood
and paper, chemical, metal, automotive and electronics industries. LKW WALTER
connects Europe's key economic centres and industrial hubs, thus ensuring
intracontinental supply.
100th anniversary - LKW WALTER celebrates the past while shaping tomorrow
What began in 1924 as a small one-man haulage office in Vienna has since
developed into a company of more than 1,650 employees from over 40 nations. This
cultural diversity benefits not only the customer, but assures an open and
dynamic corporate culture, recognised by ' Great Place to Work' , among other
awards. This anniversary will be duly celebrated with all employees.
The company initially established itself as a specialist in groupage transport.
Almost 30 years later, the first international transport to Italy followed,
which in turn heralded international growth. In 1984, the company entered the
combined transport sector, which has been a central pillar of its success ever
since. Since the turn of the millennium, LKW WALTER has placed particular
emphasis on digital solutions. The business has undergone impressive
developments, driven by the pioneering spirit that still characterises them
today.
Our success is based on continuous innovation and a clear commitment to
sustainability,' says Herbert Traxler, CEO of LKW WALTER. "LKW WALTER was
awarded the Austrian national coat of arms back in 1986 for its services to the
Austrian economy. We are very proud to be able to play an important role for the
economy and ultimately the population as a family business in Austria."
Our employees - the heart of the company
At LKW WALTER, employees play a decisive role in the transformation process and
are crucial to the company's success. Innovative paths are forged in close
cooperation with partners and customers, shaping the future of a more creative,
sustainable and efficient transport industry.
Combined transport: sustainable solutions for logistics
LKW WALTER has relied on combined transport for more than 40 years and is a
