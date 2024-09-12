Bastei Luebbe: Dividend Doubles to 30 Cents, Bright Financial Future Ahead

Bastei Lübbe AG's Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of EUR 0.30 per share, nearly doubling the previous amount.

The company reported revenue exceeding EUR 110 million for the financial year 2023/2024, with an improved EBIT margin of 12.7%.

Community-driven business models have significantly contributed to revenue growth and engagement rates.

The total dividend distribution amounts to EUR 3,960,030, representing a payout ratio of 45% of distributable earnings.

The Executive Board expressed optimism for the current financial year, confirming revenue and profit forecasts.

Bastei Lübbe AG is recognized as a leading independent publishing group in Germany, focusing on innovative and community-driven publishing strategies.

The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report, at Bastei Luebbe is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 9,8500EUR and was down -0,76 % compared with the previous day.





