Bastei Luebbe: Dividend Doubles to 30 Cents, Bright Financial Future Ahead
At Bastei Lübbe AG's recent Annual General Meeting, shareholders celebrated a near-doubling of dividends to EUR 0.30 per share, buoyed by impressive revenues surpassing EUR 110 million and a robust EBIT margin of 12.7%.
- Bastei Lübbe AG's Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of EUR 0.30 per share, nearly doubling the previous amount.
- The company reported revenue exceeding EUR 110 million for the financial year 2023/2024, with an improved EBIT margin of 12.7%.
- Community-driven business models have significantly contributed to revenue growth and engagement rates.
- The total dividend distribution amounts to EUR 3,960,030, representing a payout ratio of 45% of distributable earnings.
- The Executive Board expressed optimism for the current financial year, confirming revenue and profit forecasts.
- Bastei Lübbe AG is recognized as a leading independent publishing group in Germany, focusing on innovative and community-driven publishing strategies.
The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report, at Bastei Luebbe is on 07.11.2024.
The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 9,8500EUR and was down -0,76 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A1X3YY0WKN:A1X3YY
