GP Bullhound Announces Shortlist for the 2024 Allstars Awards

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Celebrating the successes and achievements within

Europe's tech universe



Celebrating the pulse of Europe's tech scene, GP Bullhound is excited to

announce the shortlist for the 2024 Allstars Awards! Now in its 22nd year, this

iconic event brings together the movers and shakers of the global tech world -

from founders and investors to the key players behind the scenes - casting a

spotlight on the innovators reshaping the future of European tech.



Past winners have included leading companies like Revolut, Index Ventures,

EcoVadis, Francisco Partners, along with pioneering individuals like Daniel Ek,

Founder & CEO of Spotify, and Maria Raga, CEO of Depop.





Get ready to celebrate excellence across 11 categories, as the industry's toptalent competes for the Allstars Awards. This year's categories include:- Entrepreneur of the Year- Exit of the Year- Growth & Buyout Fund of the Year- Investor of the Year- Young Entrepreneur of the Year- VC of the Year- Service Provider of the Year- Tech4Good- Allstar Company Challenge- Digital Innovation in Art- Allstars Hall of FameAdditionally, the 2024 Allstars Awards will include the Allstar CompanyChallenge, where some of Europe's most prominent Growth-Stage technologycompanies will pitch their innovations to a panel of investors. The event willalso feature a keynote speech, "Strive: 8 Steps to Find Your Awesome" by tennischampion, entrepreneur and best-selling author Venus Williams."We are honoured to recognise the outstanding nominees for the 2024 AllstarsAwards. These organisations and individuals have been at the forefront ofindustry breakthroughs, enabling the next wave of AI and exemplifying leadershipin driving global progress towards a more impactful future," said ManishMadhvani, Co-founder and Managing Partner at GP Bullhound.This year's ceremony will be held on 10 October 2024 at the HERE at Outernet inLondon.Visit http://www.gpbullhound.com/allstars to view the full list of nominees.In line with GP Bullhound's commitment to social responsibility, the event willsupport Working Options, an organisation dedicated to empowering young people byhelping them develop employability and life skills. For more information, pleasevisit https://workingoptions.org.uk/ .For press inquiries, contact: mailto:press@gpbullhound.com . For table sales andevent inquiries, contact: mailto:jade.williams@gpbullhound.com .About GP BullhoundGP Bullhound is a leading technology advisory and investment firm, providingtransaction advice and capital to the world's best entrepreneurs and founders.Founded in 1999 in London and Menlo Park, the firm today has 12 offices spanningEurope and the US. For more information, please visithttps://www.gpbullhound.com/ .Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503874/GP_Bullhound.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2419687/4908015/GP_Bullhound_logo_black_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gp-bullhound-announces-shortlist-for-the-2024-allstars-awards-302246579.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/174961/5863498OTS: GP Bullhound