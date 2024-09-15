Marinomed Biotech Sets Price Range for Potential 10% Capital Increase
Marinomed Biotech AG is gearing up for a significant financial move, proposing a capital increase with new shares priced between EUR 4.90 and EUR 5.20. This initiative aims to bolster restructuring efforts and sustain business operations.
- Marinomed Biotech AG has set a price range of EUR 4.90 to EUR 5.20 per new share for a potential capital increase of up to 154,053 new shares.
- The capital increase will exclude statutory subscription rights of existing shareholders and corresponds to up to 10% of the company's existing share capital.
- Proceeds from the capital increase are intended to finance restructuring costs and ongoing business operations.
- The company is also negotiating a potential second capital increase of up to 154,053 additional shares under the same conditions as the first.
- No subscription agreements or binding declarations from investors have been concluded for either capital increase yet.
- Implementation of the capital increases is subject to negotiations, approvals from the Supervisory Board, and consent from the restructuring administrator.
ISIN:ATMARINOMED6
