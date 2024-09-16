3U HOLDING AG Unveils Ambitious MISSION 2026 Medium-Term Plan
Under MISSION 2026, management targets growth from EUR 510 million to EUR 620 million by 2026, focusing on acquisitions in SHAC and ITC, boosting Renewable Energies, and potentially launching Selfio SE on the stock exchange.
- Management defines medium-term planning under MISSION 2026, aiming for significant growth from EUR 510 million to EUR 620 million by 2026.
- Plans include acquisitions in SHAC and ITC segments and increasing capacities in Renewable Energies.
- Selfio SE may be launched on the stock exchange, with exceptional value realization and above-average shareholder participation.
- Investment program of over EUR 220 million, including company acquisitions and increasing Renewable Energies segment output from 53 MW to 200 MW.
- SHAC segment aims to increase annual revenues from EUR 35 million to EUR 100 million through acquisitions and IPO, targeting value potential of EUR 300 million to EUR 350 million by 2026.
- 3U HOLDING AG maintains a sound financial base, leveraging megatrends in e-commerce, digitalization, and renewable energies, with a policy of distributing around 50% of annual results as dividends.
The price of 3U HOLDING at the time of the news was 1,6850EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
ISIN:DE0005167902WKN:516790
