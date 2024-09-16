JOST Werke SE: Exclusive Deal to Acquire Hyva Seals the Future

JOST Werke SE has entered into an exclusivity agreement to acquire Hyva III B.V. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

The acquisition is expected to be finalized with a definitive agreement in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Hyva, founded in 1979 and headquartered in the Netherlands, is a leading supplier of hydraulic solutions with a global market share of over 40%.

JOST anticipates significant synergy potential exceeding EUR 20 million annually and expects Hyva's profitability to align with its strategic EBIT margin within two years post-acquisition.

The transaction will be financed through cash, credit facilities, and debt acquisition financing, with no equity capital increase required.

Post-transaction, the combined group's leverage is projected to remain below 2.5x adjusted EBITDA based on pro-forma figures as of June 30, 2024.

The next important date, Publication of Q3 2024 Interim Report; Q3 2024 Analysts and Investors Conference, at JOST Werke is on 14.11.2024.

The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 41,38EUR and was down -1,02 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.493,17PKT (-0,26 %).





