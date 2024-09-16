JOST Werke SE: Exclusive Deal to Acquire Hyva Seals the Future
JOST Werke SE is set to acquire Hyva III B.V., a global leader in hydraulic solutions, by late 2024. This strategic move promises over EUR 20 million in annual synergies and robust financial stability.
- JOST Werke SE has entered into an exclusivity agreement to acquire Hyva III B.V. and its subsidiaries worldwide.
- The acquisition is expected to be finalized with a definitive agreement in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- Hyva, founded in 1979 and headquartered in the Netherlands, is a leading supplier of hydraulic solutions with a global market share of over 40%.
- JOST anticipates significant synergy potential exceeding EUR 20 million annually and expects Hyva's profitability to align with its strategic EBIT margin within two years post-acquisition.
- The transaction will be financed through cash, credit facilities, and debt acquisition financing, with no equity capital increase required.
- Post-transaction, the combined group's leverage is projected to remain below 2.5x adjusted EBITDA based on pro-forma figures as of June 30, 2024.
