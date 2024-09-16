Epitomee Medical Announces FDA Clearance of its Capsule, Weight Management Device

Caesarea, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Epitomee's Ingestible Capsule, Offers a Safe

and Effective Prescription Solution for Adults with BMI of 25-40 looking for

Alternative Drug Free Solutions for Their Weight Management Needs alongside diet

and exercise.



Epitomee Medical Ltd. (https://epitomeemedical.com/) (TASE: EPIT), announced

that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially cleared

the Epitomee® Capsule, a cutting-edge ingestible medical device designed to

support weight management in adults with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25-40 kg/m²

alongside diet and exercise. This novel, drug-free treatment provides a new

option for millions of health-conscious individuals in the U.S.





The Epitomee® Capsule represents an innovative prescription option in weightmanagement solutions, offering a drug-free alternative that differs frominjectable treatments. With FDA clearance extending to adults with a BMIstarting at 25, Epitomee® Capsule is accessible to a broader range of patientslooking for tolerable and easy to use weight management solutions. The Epitomee®device is encased in a standard size, self-administered ingestible capsule. Oncethe Epitomee® Capsule is swallowed, and reaches the stomach it absorbs water inthe stomach and creates a three-dimensional matrix designed to occupy volume inthe stomach creating a sensation of fullness, enabling weight loss. TheEpitomee® Capsule mechanism of action is purely mechanical and does not involveany chemical activity. The capsule works directly in the gastrointestinal (GI)tract.Epitomee® Capsule was cleared by the U.S. FDA following the RESET study: Aprospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-canter trial.The study enrolled 279 overweight and obese adults with and without prediabetes.All 9 sites enrolled in the study were in the US, located across 9 differentstates. Eligible subjects were randomized to test or placebo arms. Subjects wereto take one capsule of the investigational device or placebo twice daily ,alongside diet and exercise, for a period of 24 weeks. The study demonstratedthat both co-primary endpoints were successfully met. The RESET studydemonstrated significantly better weight loss among the device group compared tothe control group (P<0.0001). The co-primary endpoint of treatment responderswas also achieved: the rate of Epitomee treatment group subjects whose totalbody weight was reduced by at least 5% at 24-weeks post randomization was 55.5%(CI; 46.1-64.6), significantly exceeding the threshold of >35% (P<0.0001).The study demonstrated a favourable safety profile of Epitomee® treatmentthroughout the study duration. Epitomee® treatment was well tolerated, withfewer patient dropouts in Epitomee® group than the control group. There were noserious adverse device effects (SADEs) in the study. In addition, subjectstreated with Epitomee® showed better improvement in quality of life in severalitems of the IWQOL-Lite-CT questionnaire.The company also performed an additional study in 3 out of the 9 sites thatparticipated in the RESET study, the ELECT study. In this study subjects fromboth the device group and the placebo group kept on taking the Epitomee® capsulefor an additional 24 week period. The study demonstrated a favourable safetyprofile of Epitomee® treatment throughout the 48 weeks of the study duration forsubjects in the device group.Shimon Eckhouse PhD co-founder and chairman of the board, commented on theapproval: "The FDA clearance of the Epitomee® Capsule marks a significantmilestone in the field of weight management. Its innovative approach offers asafe and effective option for patients. The ability to manage weight through asimple, drug free capsule opens up new possibilities for those seeking toimprove their health and quality of life."Dan Hashimshony PhD, CEO of Epitomee Medical Ltd., commented: "We are proud tohave received FDA clearance for our Epitomee® weight management Oral, Drug-Freesolution. This achievement is the result of the innovative approach we havetaken to tackle the global obesity epidemic. Our capsule offers a safe,effective, and drug-free solution to the many millions of individuals strugglingwith weight management. As we move forward, we are eager to bring thisgroundbreaking product to the U.S. market and seek strategic partnerships tofully realize its commercial potential."About Epitomee Medical Ltd. Epitomee Medical Ltd, a public company (TASE: EPIT),co-founded in 2005 by Shimon Eckhouse, PhD and led by CEO Dan Hashimshony PhD.Shimon co-founded Syneron Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ELOS), Lumenis (formally ESCMedical) and co-founded Ventor Medical Technologies, which was acquired byMedtronic. Dan was the founding CEO of Dune Medical Devices, a surgical oncologycompany (acquired by Dilon Technologies). Prior to that, Dan was withX-Technologies (acquired by Guidant in 2003) and Sela Semiconductor (acquired byCamtek).The company is a pioneering health solutions company, committed to advancinginnovative therapies. With focus on safety, efficacy, and improving quality oflife, Epitomee Medical strives to be at the forefront of transformativehealthcare solutions.The company is advancing two major fields: weight management and biologic drugdelivery. In addition to its flagship weight management solution, EpitomeeMedical is developing a cutting-edge platform focused on the oral delivery ofbiologics. This innovative platform is designed to transport drugs to theabsorption site with enhanced bioavailability.For more information about Epitomee Medical Ltd., please visit Epitomee Medical(https://epitomeemedical.com/) ( https://epitomeemedical.com/ )For partnership inquiries and more information about the Weight-managementcapsule - contact:Mr. Alon HethVP Sales and Marketingmailto:alon@epitomeemedical.comPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506355/Epitomee_Medical.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506356/Epitomee_Medical_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epitomee-medical-announces-fda-clearance-of-its-capsule-weight-management-device-302249169.htmContact:+972-545688555Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/173166/5865806OTS: Epitomee Medical