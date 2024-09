Wienerberger Transforms Romanian Plant for Modern Production

The brick plant in Berca, Romania, was modernized into a high-efficiency, state-of-the-art facility with reduced resource utilization and significant CO2 savings.

The plant contributes to the construction of net zero buildings and was officially reopened on September 16, 2024.

Wienerberger has been present in Romania since 1998, operating seven production sites and employing around 550 people.

The modernization is part of Wienerberger's sustainability strategy, aiming for climate neutrality by 2050 and includes targets like reducing emissions by 25% by 2026.

The reopening event was attended by Romanian government officials and key business partners.

Wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological building solutions, generating revenues of approximately €4.2 billion in 2023.

