ELARIS AG Surges with First Positive Operating Result in H1 2024!
ELARIS AG marked a milestone in H1 2024 with its first positive operating result, boasting a 56% sales revenue increase to EUR 15.1 million. EBITDA and EBIT both turned positive, signaling a promising future.
- ELARIS AG achieved its first positive operating result in the first half of 2024, with sales revenues of EUR 15.1 million, up 56% from the full year 2023.
- EBITDA improved to EUR +0.4 million in H1 2024, a turnaround from EUR -2.3 million in FY 2023.
- EBIT also turned positive at EUR +0.3 million in H1 2024, compared to EUR -2.5 million in FY 2023.
- The company's equity ratio significantly improved to 35% as of June 30, 2024, up from 15% at the end of 2023.
- ELARIS expects continued dynamic growth and significant sales momentum, particularly in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- The CEO expressed optimism about the company's future, highlighting the importance of demonstrating profit potential alongside revenue growth.
