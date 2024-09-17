Rebike and BusinessBike give e-bikes a second life (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Kempten (ots) - At last, used and professionally refurbished e-bikes becomeavailable in the popular company bike leasing programme. Rebike, Germany'slargest e-bike refurbisher, and BusinessBike, a company leasing specialist, arecreating a real circular economy with this offer - and a cheap and sustainablealternative. Customers benefit in many ways: the offer is large - and therefurbished e-bikes in the company bike leasing programme are already availablein Germany at https://rebike.com/de/business-bike .Employees get an attractive alternative when looking for an e-bike: from now on,BusinessBike's company bike leasing programme will also include refurbishedmodels from the German market leader Rebike. This means that the advantages of arefurbished e-bike can now be combined with those of a company bike. E-bikesthat are returned to BusinessBike after the end of the leasing contract areprofessionally refurbished by Rebike in their Premium Refurbishment Programme.After the process, which involves over 100 steps, the e-bikes are as good as newand up to 40% cheaper than buying a new one. They are now being offered again inthe company bike leasing programme and are getting a second lease of life, so tospeak - customers save again compared to buying directly. The process can becompleted on the rebike.com website.At the same time, the cooperation is a real milestone for sustainable andcircular economy: the two companies are closing a real cycle. Thanks to the highquality standards of Rebike's premium refurbishment, a multiple cycle ofrefurbishment and leasing is also possible - a real win-win situation for theenvironment and for all e-bikers.Sustainable consumption: re-use of e-bikesRe-use has been a trend for smartphones and laptops for a long time already. But37% of all prospective buyers can also imagine buying a refurbished e-bike(Focus E-Bike Study 2023) - for sustainability reasons and thanks to a growingrange of offers."We are seeing more and more people thinking about the impact of theirpurchasing behaviour and looking for alternatives. Especially with e-bikes,refurbishment and reuse is a very smart choice: customers get a technicallyequivalent product at a significantly lower price, while also protecting theenvironment. Reuse is therefore a trend, and refurbished e-bikes will soon bepart of the standard range in the bicycle industry. We are now taking the nextstep with our partner BusinessBike: switching to a refurbished e-bike will