    Refurbished e-bikes now available for company bike leasing / Sustainable mobility

    Rebike and BusinessBike give e-bikes a second life (FOTO)

    Kempten (ots) - At last, used and professionally refurbished e-bikes become
    available in the popular company bike leasing programme. Rebike, Germany's
    largest e-bike refurbisher, and BusinessBike, a company leasing specialist, are
    creating a real circular economy with this offer - and a cheap and sustainable
    alternative. Customers benefit in many ways: the offer is large - and the
    refurbished e-bikes in the company bike leasing programme are already available
    in Germany at https://rebike.com/de/business-bike .

    Employees get an attractive alternative when looking for an e-bike: from now on,
    BusinessBike's company bike leasing programme will also include refurbished
    models from the German market leader Rebike. This means that the advantages of a
    refurbished e-bike can now be combined with those of a company bike. E-bikes
    that are returned to BusinessBike after the end of the leasing contract are
    professionally refurbished by Rebike in their Premium Refurbishment Programme.
    After the process, which involves over 100 steps, the e-bikes are as good as new
    and up to 40% cheaper than buying a new one. They are now being offered again in
    the company bike leasing programme and are getting a second lease of life, so to
    speak - customers save again compared to buying directly. The process can be
    completed on the rebike.com website.

    At the same time, the cooperation is a real milestone for sustainable and
    circular economy: the two companies are closing a real cycle. Thanks to the high
    quality standards of Rebike's premium refurbishment, a multiple cycle of
    refurbishment and leasing is also possible - a real win-win situation for the
    environment and for all e-bikers.

    Sustainable consumption: re-use of e-bikes

    Re-use has been a trend for smartphones and laptops for a long time already. But
    37% of all prospective buyers can also imagine buying a refurbished e-bike
    (Focus E-Bike Study 2023) - for sustainability reasons and thanks to a growing
    range of offers.

    "We are seeing more and more people thinking about the impact of their
    purchasing behaviour and looking for alternatives. Especially with e-bikes,
    refurbishment and reuse is a very smart choice: customers get a technically
    equivalent product at a significantly lower price, while also protecting the
    environment. Reuse is therefore a trend, and refurbished e-bikes will soon be
    part of the standard range in the bicycle industry. We are now taking the next
    step with our partner BusinessBike: switching to a refurbished e-bike will
