Refurbished e-bikes now available for company bike leasing / Sustainable mobility
Rebike and BusinessBike give e-bikes a second life (FOTO)
Kempten (ots) - At last, used and professionally refurbished e-bikes become
available in the popular company bike leasing programme. Rebike, Germany's
largest e-bike refurbisher, and BusinessBike, a company leasing specialist, are
creating a real circular economy with this offer - and a cheap and sustainable
alternative. Customers benefit in many ways: the offer is large - and the
refurbished e-bikes in the company bike leasing programme are already available
in Germany at https://rebike.com/de/business-bike .
Employees get an attractive alternative when looking for an e-bike: from now on,
BusinessBike's company bike leasing programme will also include refurbished
models from the German market leader Rebike. This means that the advantages of a
refurbished e-bike can now be combined with those of a company bike. E-bikes
that are returned to BusinessBike after the end of the leasing contract are
professionally refurbished by Rebike in their Premium Refurbishment Programme.
After the process, which involves over 100 steps, the e-bikes are as good as new
and up to 40% cheaper than buying a new one. They are now being offered again in
the company bike leasing programme and are getting a second lease of life, so to
speak - customers save again compared to buying directly. The process can be
completed on the rebike.com website.
At the same time, the cooperation is a real milestone for sustainable and
circular economy: the two companies are closing a real cycle. Thanks to the high
quality standards of Rebike's premium refurbishment, a multiple cycle of
refurbishment and leasing is also possible - a real win-win situation for the
environment and for all e-bikers.
Sustainable consumption: re-use of e-bikes
Re-use has been a trend for smartphones and laptops for a long time already. But
37% of all prospective buyers can also imagine buying a refurbished e-bike
(Focus E-Bike Study 2023) - for sustainability reasons and thanks to a growing
range of offers.
"We are seeing more and more people thinking about the impact of their
purchasing behaviour and looking for alternatives. Especially with e-bikes,
refurbishment and reuse is a very smart choice: customers get a technically
equivalent product at a significantly lower price, while also protecting the
environment. Reuse is therefore a trend, and refurbished e-bikes will soon be
part of the standard range in the bicycle industry. We are now taking the next
step with our partner BusinessBike: switching to a refurbished e-bike will
