Armacell Unveils New Aerogel Plant in India, Launches ArmaGel XG Line
Armacell is set to boost its production with a new aerogel insulation plant in Pune, India, launching the advanced ArmaGel XG line. This expansion aims to meet rising demand and enhance thermal performance.
- Armacell is opening a new aerogel insulation plant in Pune, India, to enhance its production capacity.
- The company is launching a next-generation aerogel product line called ArmaGel XG, with the first product, ArmaGel XGH, available from October 2024.
- The new aerogel blanket technology will be fully compliant with ASTM C1728 and aims to improve thermal performance.
- This expansion follows an incident at Armacell’s Cheonan plant in South Korea, prompting the acceleration of the new product launch to support customers.
- The new manufacturing facility in India will add 1 million square meters of aerogel capacity per year by mid-2025 to meet increasing demand.
- Armacell's strategic investment reflects its commitment to innovation and energy efficiency solutions, particularly for the Industrial and Energy segments.
