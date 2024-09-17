    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Metro Bank Forges Strategic Collaboration with Infosys to Accelerate Digital Transformation

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - To enhance digital capabilities, improve automation,
    refine data, and embed further AI capabilities

    Metro Bank (
    w.metrobankonline.co.uk%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C4ec35b959
    f2640094dc308dcd64d4f5e%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C63862087475
    6516448%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1h
    aWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=TpJdHqujYpxS%2FREuHB4gg03%2B2uLkq3sqnh2hpj
    ) , the UK's community bank, has entered into a long-term
    collaboration with Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY)
    (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and
    consulting, to enhance some of its IT and support functions, while digitally
    transforming the bank's business operations.

    The collaboration supports the bank's ongoing efficiency and cost saving
    efforts. Collaborating with a global leader like Infosys will allow Metro Bank
    to enhance its digital capabilities, improve automation, refine data, and embed
    further AI capabilities, leveraging Infosys Topaz
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first offering
    using generative AI technologies, to deliver a simpler more consistent customer
    experience for its FANS. Infosys' vast experience and capability will help Metro
    Bank continue to build a more agile bank, poised for meaningful growth.

    Daniel Frumkin, Metro Bank Chief Executive Officer, said, "This collaboration
    with a world class provider like Infosys builds on the solid foundations we have
    already laid, unleashing our true potential, and creating a sustainably
    profitable and scalable organization that is fit for the future. At the end of
    this transformation, we will be a very different business, but the true essence
    of Metro Bank will remain the same - a high-quality service organization putting
    customers centre-stage.

    "Metro Bank expects to deliver GBP80m of annualized cost savings this year
    across multiple initiatives, as it progresses towards the target of reaching
    mid-to-high teen Return on Tangible Equity by 2027. Our vision for Metro Bank in
    2025 and beyond, places our store network firmly at its heart, as we continue
    with our plans to open new stores and bring the Metro Bank experience to the
    north of England."

    Dennis Gada, EVP and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Infosys,
    said, "Metro Bank's strategic vision and unique business model, combined with
    Infosys' global expertise in driving growth and enhancing efficiencies for
    mid-sized banks, will significantly contribute to creating value and
