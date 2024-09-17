Metro Bank Forges Strategic Collaboration with Infosys to Accelerate Digital Transformation
London (ots/PRNewswire) - To enhance digital capabilities, improve automation,
refine data, and embed further AI capabilities
Metro Bank (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fww
w.metrobankonline.co.uk%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C4ec35b959
f2640094dc308dcd64d4f5e%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C63862087475
6516448%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1h
aWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=TpJdHqujYpxS%2FREuHB4gg03%2B2uLkq3sqnh2hpj
6XRfQ%3D&reserved=0) , the UK's community bank, has entered into a long-term
collaboration with Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY)
(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and
consulting, to enhance some of its IT and support functions, while digitally
transforming the bank's business operations.
The collaboration supports the bank's ongoing efficiency and cost saving
efforts. Collaborating with a global leader like Infosys will allow Metro Bank
to enhance its digital capabilities, improve automation, refine data, and embed
further AI capabilities, leveraging Infosys Topaz
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first offering
using generative AI technologies, to deliver a simpler more consistent customer
experience for its FANS. Infosys' vast experience and capability will help Metro
Bank continue to build a more agile bank, poised for meaningful growth.
Daniel Frumkin, Metro Bank Chief Executive Officer, said, "This collaboration
with a world class provider like Infosys builds on the solid foundations we have
already laid, unleashing our true potential, and creating a sustainably
profitable and scalable organization that is fit for the future. At the end of
this transformation, we will be a very different business, but the true essence
of Metro Bank will remain the same - a high-quality service organization putting
customers centre-stage.
"Metro Bank expects to deliver GBP80m of annualized cost savings this year
across multiple initiatives, as it progresses towards the target of reaching
mid-to-high teen Return on Tangible Equity by 2027. Our vision for Metro Bank in
2025 and beyond, places our store network firmly at its heart, as we continue
with our plans to open new stores and bring the Metro Bank experience to the
north of England."
Dennis Gada, EVP and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Infosys,
said, "Metro Bank's strategic vision and unique business model, combined with
Infosys' global expertise in driving growth and enhancing efficiencies for
mid-sized banks, will significantly contribute to creating value and
