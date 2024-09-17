Metro Bank Forges Strategic Collaboration with Infosys to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

London (ots/PRNewswire) - To enhance digital capabilities, improve automation,refine data, and embed further AI capabilitiesMetro Bank (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.metrobankonline.co.uk%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7C4ec35b959f2640094dc308dcd64d4f5e%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638620874756516448%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=TpJdHqujYpxS%2FREuHB4gg03%2B2uLkq3sqnh2hpj6XRfQ%3D&reserved=0) , the UK's community bank, has entered into a long-termcollaboration with Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY)(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services andconsulting, to enhance some of its IT and support functions, while digitallytransforming the bank's business operations.The collaboration supports the bank's ongoing efficiency and cost savingefforts. Collaborating with a global leader like Infosys will allow Metro Bankto enhance its digital capabilities, improve automation, refine data, and embedfurther AI capabilities, leveraging Infosys Topaz(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first offeringusing generative AI technologies, to deliver a simpler more consistent customerexperience for its FANS. Infosys' vast experience and capability will help MetroBank continue to build a more agile bank, poised for meaningful growth.Daniel Frumkin, Metro Bank Chief Executive Officer, said, "This collaborationwith a world class provider like Infosys builds on the solid foundations we havealready laid, unleashing our true potential, and creating a sustainablyprofitable and scalable organization that is fit for the future. At the end ofthis transformation, we will be a very different business, but the true essenceof Metro Bank will remain the same - a high-quality service organization puttingcustomers centre-stage."Metro Bank expects to deliver GBP80m of annualized cost savings this yearacross multiple initiatives, as it progresses towards the target of reachingmid-to-high teen Return on Tangible Equity by 2027. Our vision for Metro Bank in2025 and beyond, places our store network firmly at its heart, as we continuewith our plans to open new stores and bring the Metro Bank experience to thenorth of England."Dennis Gada, EVP and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Infosys,said, "Metro Bank's strategic vision and unique business model, combined withInfosys' global expertise in driving growth and enhancing efficiencies formid-sized banks, will significantly contribute to creating value and