Netfonds Delivers Strong H1 2024 Results and Debuts First-Ever Balance Sheet
Netfonds AG has delivered impressive financial results for the first half of 2024, showcasing significant growth across key metrics. Net sales surged by 23.9% to EUR 21.8 million, while consolidated group sales climbed 20.6% to EUR 112.5 million.
- Netfonds AG reported a strong financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales of EUR 21.8 million, a 23.9% increase from H1 2023.
- Consolidated group sales reached EUR 112.5 million, marking a 20.6% growth compared to the same period last year.
- The company's EBITDA rose to EUR 3.0 million, a 57.9% increase, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 13.8%.
- Assets under administration hit a record EUR 26.2 billion, up 14.9% from EUR 22.8 billion in H1 2023.
- The company anticipates gross sales between EUR 220 to 230 million for the full year 2024, with net sales expected between EUR 41.5 million and EUR 43.0 million.
- Netfonds AG's investment division experienced organic growth of over 20%, significantly contributing to the overall success in the first half of 2024.
The price of Netfonds at the time of the news was 38,30EUR and was up +1,59 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A1MME74WKN:A1MME7
