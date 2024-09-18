Creditors Reject GZO AG's Plan, Propose New Solutions to Save Wetzikon Hospital
A creditor group led by Clearway Capital GmbH, holding 6.56% of GZO AG's defaulted bonds, is challenging the board's restructuring plan, deeming it overly complex and prone to failure.
- A creditor group led by Clearway Capital GmbH, holding 6.56% of GZO AG's defaulted bonds, rejects the board's restructuring approach.
- The board's plan includes a debt cut, capital increase, and financing proposal for a new hospital building, requiring municipal and political approval.
- The Creditor Group believes the board's plan is too complex and likely to fail, with creditors receiving proceeds only after over two years.
- Alternative recovery options proposed by the Creditor Group include cash distribution, asset monetization, and explicit shareholder guarantees.
- The Creditor Group urges bondholders to register their votes for the upcoming meeting on October 25th to protect their interests.
- Bondholders experiencing difficulties in registering their votes are encouraged to contact the Creditor Group at contact@gzo-bondholder.ch.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.