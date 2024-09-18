SNP Expands in Middle East
New Office in Dubai
Heidelberg, Germany / Dubai, UAE, (ots) - - Digital transformation expert now
covers all key markets in the region
- Successful customer projects in the manufacturing, retail, energy and utility
industry
- New subsidiary led by Ravi Mahalingam, Managing Director Middle East
SNP SE, a leading provider of software for digital transformation, automated
data migration, and data management in SAP environments, has announced the
opening of a new office in Dubai's Internet City. This expansion strengthens
SNP's presence in the region, where it has successfully served major clients
such as Tamimi Markets, Gulf Marketing Group, and Qatar Chemicals (QCHEM) over
the past two years.
The new office will enable SNP to better serve the Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC) markets, recognized as strategically important for transformation
initiatives. Located alongside industry giants like Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP,
the office will house a dedicated team focused on enhancing customer relations
and expanding the partner network in the Middle East.
The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing markets globally, with significant
potential for SAP environment transformations. Analysts predict that the
enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market in the Middle East & Africa
will grow at an annual rate of 8.3% (CAGR) until 2030. This growth is driven by
the increasing complexity of business processes, necessitating greater
automation and optimization.
"The Middle East is a crucial market for us, where we have been active and are
continuously developing," says Dr. Jens Amail, CEO of SNP. "We are pleased to
now have an office and a competent team familiar with the region's specific
challenges, and we are already seeing initial successes."
SNP has gained considerable experience in the region, including a successful
carve-out for Gulf Marketing Group in the UAE and a near-zero downtime S/4HANA
migration for a major Saudi supermarket chain, TAMIMI. Additionally, SNP
facilitated an SAP merger and S/4HANA transformation for a leading oil and gas
conglomerate.
Pete Sharpe, President of Northern Europe, Middle East & Africa (NEMEA) at SNP,
states, "SNP already has a strong footprint with renowned customers and a close
partner network in the region. It is crucial to now be on the ground with our
own office. We look forward to supporting many more companies in the Middle East
with their SAP S/4HANA migrations, carve-outs, and business transformations,
considering their specific local needs. The Middle East is one of the
fastest-growing markets globally, with clients focusing on digital
transformation to drive growth. SNP is well-positioned to support clients in
their SAP transformation journey."
Ravi Mahalingam, who has over 20 years of experience in the region, will head
the new office. SNP ME is growing by hiring local talent, building a core team,
and investing in the region to support its ambitious growth plans.
About SNP
SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted
partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation
capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary
capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based
experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD
approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and
modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing
data-driven innovations.
The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all
industries worldwide, including 20 of the DAX 40 and 103 of the Fortune 500. The
SNP Group has more than 1,500 employees worldwide at over 35 locations in 15
countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated
revenues of EUR 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.
More information is available at http://www.snpgroup.com
Autor folgen