    SNP Expands in Middle East

    New Office in Dubai

    Heidelberg, Germany / Dubai, UAE, (ots) - - Digital transformation expert now
    covers all key markets in the region

    - Successful customer projects in the manufacturing, retail, energy and utility
    industry

    - New subsidiary led by Ravi Mahalingam, Managing Director Middle East

    SNP SE, a leading provider of software for digital transformation, automated
    data migration, and data management in SAP environments, has announced the
    opening of a new office in Dubai's Internet City. This expansion strengthens
    SNP's presence in the region, where it has successfully served major clients
    such as Tamimi Markets, Gulf Marketing Group, and Qatar Chemicals (QCHEM) over
    the past two years.

    The new office will enable SNP to better serve the Gulf Cooperation Council
    (GCC) markets, recognized as strategically important for transformation
    initiatives. Located alongside industry giants like Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP,
    the office will house a dedicated team focused on enhancing customer relations
    and expanding the partner network in the Middle East.

    The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing markets globally, with significant
    potential for SAP environment transformations. Analysts predict that the
    enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market in the Middle East & Africa
    will grow at an annual rate of 8.3% (CAGR) until 2030. This growth is driven by
    the increasing complexity of business processes, necessitating greater
    automation and optimization.

    "The Middle East is a crucial market for us, where we have been active and are
    continuously developing," says Dr. Jens Amail, CEO of SNP. "We are pleased to
    now have an office and a competent team familiar with the region's specific
    challenges, and we are already seeing initial successes."

    SNP has gained considerable experience in the region, including a successful
    carve-out for Gulf Marketing Group in the UAE and a near-zero downtime S/4HANA
    migration for a major Saudi supermarket chain, TAMIMI. Additionally, SNP
    facilitated an SAP merger and S/4HANA transformation for a leading oil and gas
    conglomerate.

    Pete Sharpe, President of Northern Europe, Middle East & Africa (NEMEA) at SNP,
    states, "SNP already has a strong footprint with renowned customers and a close
    partner network in the region. It is crucial to now be on the ground with our
    own office. We look forward to supporting many more companies in the Middle East
    with their SAP S/4HANA migrations, carve-outs, and business transformations,
    considering their specific local needs. The Middle East is one of the
    fastest-growing markets globally, with clients focusing on digital
    transformation to drive growth. SNP is well-positioned to support clients in
    their SAP transformation journey."

    Ravi Mahalingam, who has over 20 years of experience in the region, will head
    the new office. SNP ME is growing by hiring local talent, building a core team,
    and investing in the region to support its ambitious growth plans.

    About SNP

    SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted
    partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation
    capabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessary
    capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based
    experience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELD
    approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and
    modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing
    data-driven innovations.

    The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all
    industries worldwide, including 20 of the DAX 40 and 103 of the Fortune 500. The
    SNP Group has more than 1,500 employees worldwide at over 35 locations in 15
    countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated
    revenues of EUR 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

    More information is available at http://www.snpgroup.com

