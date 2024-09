Heidelberg, Germany / Dubai, UAE, (ots) - - Digital transformation expert now

covers all key markets in the region



- Successful customer projects in the manufacturing, retail, energy and utility

industry



- New subsidiary led by Ravi Mahalingam, Managing Director Middle East





SNP SE, a leading provider of software for digital transformation, automateddata migration, and data management in SAP environments, has announced theopening of a new office in Dubai's Internet City. This expansion strengthensSNP's presence in the region, where it has successfully served major clientssuch as Tamimi Markets, Gulf Marketing Group, and Qatar Chemicals (QCHEM) overthe past two years.The new office will enable SNP to better serve the Gulf Cooperation Council(GCC) markets, recognized as strategically important for transformationinitiatives. Located alongside industry giants like Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP,the office will house a dedicated team focused on enhancing customer relationsand expanding the partner network in the Middle East.The Middle East is one of the fastest-growing markets globally, with significantpotential for SAP environment transformations. Analysts predict that theenterprise resource planning (ERP) software market in the Middle East & Africawill grow at an annual rate of 8.3% (CAGR) until 2030. This growth is driven bythe increasing complexity of business processes, necessitating greaterautomation and optimization."The Middle East is a crucial market for us, where we have been active and arecontinuously developing," says Dr. Jens Amail, CEO of SNP. "We are pleased tonow have an office and a competent team familiar with the region's specificchallenges, and we are already seeing initial successes."SNP has gained considerable experience in the region, including a successfulcarve-out for Gulf Marketing Group in the UAE and a near-zero downtime S/4HANAmigration for a major Saudi supermarket chain, TAMIMI. Additionally, SNPfacilitated an SAP merger and S/4HANA transformation for a leading oil and gasconglomerate.Pete Sharpe, President of Northern Europe, Middle East & Africa (NEMEA) at SNP,states, "SNP already has a strong footprint with renowned customers and a closepartner network in the region. It is crucial to now be on the ground with ourown office. We look forward to supporting many more companies in the Middle Eastwith their SAP S/4HANA migrations, carve-outs, and business transformations,considering their specific local needs. The Middle East is one of thefastest-growing markets globally, with clients focusing on digitaltransformation to drive growth. SNP is well-positioned to support clients intheir SAP transformation journey."Ravi Mahalingam, who has over 20 years of experience in the region, will headthe new office. SNP ME is growing by hiring local talent, building a core team,and investing in the region to support its ambitious growth plans.About SNPSNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trustedpartner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformationcapabilities and business agility. SNP's Kyano platform integrates all necessarycapabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-basedexperience in data migration and management. Combined with the BLUEFIELDapproach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring andmodernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessingdata-driven innovations.The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in allindustries worldwide, including 20 of the DAX 40 and 103 of the Fortune 500. TheSNP Group has more than 1,500 employees worldwide at over 35 locations in 15countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generatedrevenues of EUR 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.More information is available at http://www.snpgroup.comContact:SNP NEMEA ContactMichelle JanzHead of Marketing NEMEAEmail: mailto:michelle.janz@snpgroup.comPress Contact at SNPPaola KraussMobile: +491727295928Email: mailto:paola.krauss@snpgroup.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130088/5866933OTS: SNP