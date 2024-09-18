VARTA AG: Restructuring Plan Revised, Secures Bridge Financing Deal

VARTA AG announces an amendment to the restructuring concept and commercial agreement on bridge financing.

The restructuring concept includes a reduction of existing debt by approximately €255 million and a new senior loan of €60 million.

The restructuring plan involves a simplified reduction of VARTA AG's share capital to €0, leading to the exit of current shareholders and a subsequent capital increase by MT InvestCo and Porsche.

VARTA AG has reached an agreement with almost all syndicated loan lenders, MT InvestCo, and Porsche on the final draft of an amended restructuring term sheet.

An agreement in principle has been reached for short-term bridge financing of up to €30 million to secure the company's financing until the conclusion of the StaRUG proceedings.

The agreements are subject to the approval of the parties' governing bodies and the finalization of the documentation, with the management board confident of securing the required majorities for the restructuring plan.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Varta is on 30.09.2024.

The price of Varta at the time of the news was 1,5535EUR and was up +0,91 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,3830EUR this corresponds to a minus of -10,98 % since publication.





