Marinomed Biotech Boosts Capital with €5/Share Issue, Excludes Subscription Rights

Marinomed Biotech AG resolves to increase share capital by EUR 154,053 to EUR 1,694,583 by issuing 154,053 new no-par value bearer shares at EUR 5 per share.

The total issue price for the new shares amounts to EUR 770,265.

The capital increase excludes statutory subscription rights of existing shareholders and has been approved by the Supervisory Board.

All 154,053 new shares have been subscribed by eleven investors, including members of the Supervisory and Management Boards.

The company is negotiating a possible second capital increase of another 154,053 new shares, dependent on negotiations, transaction documents, and board resolutions.

Approval from the restructuring administrator is required for the second capital increase due to ongoing restructuring proceedings.

The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 8,4600EUR and was down -4,94 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,4100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,59 % since publication.





