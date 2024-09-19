AEVIS VICTORIA: Half-Year Report 2024 – Revenue Soars 8% to CHF 527.6M, EBITDAR Up 21%

Revenue increased by 8.0% to CHF 527.6 million in the first half of 2024.

Operating profit at EBITDAR level rose by 21.3% to CHF 87.7 million.

MRH Switzerland achieved a 39.0% increase in operating profit, with revenues of CHF 101.2 million.

Swiss Medical Network's EBITDAR margin increased to 20.0%, with revenues up by 5.8% to CHF 417.5 million.

AEVIS is shifting towards a diversified investment model, planning to reduce its stake in Swiss Medical Network over the next three years.

Positive outlook for 2024, driven by strong performances in hotel and healthcare activities, despite macroeconomic challenges.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at AEVIS VICTORIA is on 19.09.2024.

The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 14,625EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

30 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,88 % since publication.





