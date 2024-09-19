InCity Immobilien Hits 2024 Mid-Year Target Despite Loss, Annual Forecast Intact

Semi-annual net loss of EUR 1.7 million at Group level due to depreciation and investments.

Property portfolio unchanged, comprising seven residential and office buildings in Berlin and Frankfurt am Main.

Sales revenue for the first half of 2024 was approximately EUR 4.1 million, mainly from rental income.

Equity ratio was 48.6% as of 30 June 2024, with a net asset value (NAV) of EUR 1.30 per share.

Management Board confirms forecast for fiscal year 2024, anticipating a net loss between EUR -3.5 million and EUR -4.0 million.

InCity Immobilien AG focuses on sustainable investment strategy in Berlin and Frankfurt, with high-quality core properties and long-term value stability.

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at InCity Immobilien is on 19.09.2024.

The price of InCity Immobilien at the time of the news was 0,9500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






