Boerse Stuttgart Digital provides crypto infrastructure to DZ BANK, giving cooperative bank customers access to cryptocurrencies

Stuttgart, Germany (ots) - Safe and easy access to regulated cryptocurrency

trading and custody services for retail customers // Milestone for mass crypto

adoption in Europe // Phased roll-out to already start this year



Boerse Stuttgart Digital is the crypto infrastructure partner of DZ BANK,

representing the German cooperative banking group - one of the largest banking

groups in Europe and the second largest one in Germany. Leveraging Boerse

Stuttgart Digital's regulated institutional crypto infrastructure solutions, DZ

BANK will enable 700 cooperative banks to offer their retail customers to trade

cryptocurrencies and to securely store them in licensed fiduciary custody.





The implementation of the technical and operational set-up has already started.The first banks are to be connected as early as this year, with a phasedroll-out and a first testing phase for selected retail customers.Boerse Stuttgart Digital and DZ BANK stand as pioneers, being the firstestablished players in Europe to offer cryptocurrencies to retail customers onthis scale. This represents a significant milestone in the mass adoption ofcryptocurrencies. With forecasts predicting that up to 25 percent of Europeanswill invest into cryptocurrencies by 2028, the crypto retail market has animmense potential for banks and brokers."We offer Boerse Stuttgart Digital's proven and fully regulated crypto tradingand custody infrastructure to financial institutions across Europe. This isespecially interesting for financial institutions which put a particular focuson professionalism, security, reliability, and trust - as does DZ BANK. Ourinfrastructure solutions are retail-customer-oriented, this is the toweringstrength of our group", says Dr Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.About Boerse Stuttgart GroupBoerse Stuttgart Group is the sixth largest exchange group in Europe withstrategic pillars in the capital markets business and in the digital and cryptobusiness. It operates exchanges in Germany, Sweden and Switzerland. As a truepioneer, it has built the largest digital and crypto business of all Europeanexchange groups. Boerse Stuttgart Group has a workforce of 700 and premises inStuttgart, Berlin, Frankfurt, Ljubljana, Milan, Stockholm and Zurich.About Boerse Stuttgart DigitalBoerse Stuttgart Digital, powered by Boerse Stuttgart Group, is the reliablepartner for integrated and customized solutions along the value chain ofcryptocurrencies and digital assets in Europe. As part of Boerse StuttgartGroup, with over 160 years of expertise in financial markets, Boerse StuttgartDigital is fully regulated in Germany. As a one-stop-shop, Boerse StuttgartGroup bundles its institutional infrastructure solutions Brokerage, Trading, andCustody under Boerse Stuttgart Digital, enabling institutional partners easy andreliable access to cryptocurrencies and digital assets.For more information, visit http://www.bsdigital.com .