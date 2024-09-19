Boerse Stuttgart Digital provides crypto infrastructure to DZ BANK, giving cooperative bank customers access to cryptocurrencies
Stuttgart, Germany (ots) - Safe and easy access to regulated cryptocurrency
trading and custody services for retail customers // Milestone for mass crypto
adoption in Europe // Phased roll-out to already start this year
Boerse Stuttgart Digital is the crypto infrastructure partner of DZ BANK,
representing the German cooperative banking group - one of the largest banking
groups in Europe and the second largest one in Germany. Leveraging Boerse
Stuttgart Digital's regulated institutional crypto infrastructure solutions, DZ
BANK will enable 700 cooperative banks to offer their retail customers to trade
cryptocurrencies and to securely store them in licensed fiduciary custody.
The implementation of the technical and operational set-up has already started.
The first banks are to be connected as early as this year, with a phased
roll-out and a first testing phase for selected retail customers.
Boerse Stuttgart Digital and DZ BANK stand as pioneers, being the first
established players in Europe to offer cryptocurrencies to retail customers on
this scale. This represents a significant milestone in the mass adoption of
cryptocurrencies. With forecasts predicting that up to 25 percent of Europeans
will invest into cryptocurrencies by 2028, the crypto retail market has an
immense potential for banks and brokers.
"We offer Boerse Stuttgart Digital's proven and fully regulated crypto trading
and custody infrastructure to financial institutions across Europe. This is
especially interesting for financial institutions which put a particular focus
on professionalism, security, reliability, and trust - as does DZ BANK. Our
infrastructure solutions are retail-customer-oriented, this is the towering
strength of our group", says Dr Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.
About Boerse Stuttgart Group
Boerse Stuttgart Group is the sixth largest exchange group in Europe with
strategic pillars in the capital markets business and in the digital and crypto
business. It operates exchanges in Germany, Sweden and Switzerland. As a true
pioneer, it has built the largest digital and crypto business of all European
exchange groups. Boerse Stuttgart Group has a workforce of 700 and premises in
Stuttgart, Berlin, Frankfurt, Ljubljana, Milan, Stockholm and Zurich.
About Boerse Stuttgart Digital
Boerse Stuttgart Digital, powered by Boerse Stuttgart Group, is the reliable
partner for integrated and customized solutions along the value chain of
cryptocurrencies and digital assets in Europe. As part of Boerse Stuttgart
Group, with over 160 years of expertise in financial markets, Boerse Stuttgart
Digital is fully regulated in Germany. As a one-stop-shop, Boerse Stuttgart
Group bundles its institutional infrastructure solutions Brokerage, Trading, and
Custody under Boerse Stuttgart Digital, enabling institutional partners easy and
reliable access to cryptocurrencies and digital assets.
For more information, visit http://www.bsdigital.com .
Contact:
T +?49 (0)711 222 985 711
F + 49 (0)711 222 985 551
mailto:presse@boerse-stuttgart.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/80210/5868148
OTS: Börse Stuttgart
For more information, visit http://www.bsdigital.com .
