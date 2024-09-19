    9 Aufrufe 9 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Boerse Stuttgart Digital provides crypto infrastructure to DZ BANK, giving cooperative bank customers access to cryptocurrencies

    Stuttgart, Germany (ots) - Safe and easy access to regulated cryptocurrency
    trading and custody services for retail customers // Milestone for mass crypto
    adoption in Europe // Phased roll-out to already start this year

    Boerse Stuttgart Digital is the crypto infrastructure partner of DZ BANK,
    representing the German cooperative banking group - one of the largest banking
    groups in Europe and the second largest one in Germany. Leveraging Boerse
    Stuttgart Digital's regulated institutional crypto infrastructure solutions, DZ
    BANK will enable 700 cooperative banks to offer their retail customers to trade
    cryptocurrencies and to securely store them in licensed fiduciary custody.

    The implementation of the technical and operational set-up has already started.
    The first banks are to be connected as early as this year, with a phased
    roll-out and a first testing phase for selected retail customers.

    Boerse Stuttgart Digital and DZ BANK stand as pioneers, being the first
    established players in Europe to offer cryptocurrencies to retail customers on
    this scale. This represents a significant milestone in the mass adoption of
    cryptocurrencies. With forecasts predicting that up to 25 percent of Europeans
    will invest into cryptocurrencies by 2028, the crypto retail market has an
    immense potential for banks and brokers.

    "We offer Boerse Stuttgart Digital's proven and fully regulated crypto trading
    and custody infrastructure to financial institutions across Europe. This is
    especially interesting for financial institutions which put a particular focus
    on professionalism, security, reliability, and trust - as does DZ BANK. Our
    infrastructure solutions are retail-customer-oriented, this is the towering
    strength of our group", says Dr Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.

    About Boerse Stuttgart Group

    Boerse Stuttgart Group is the sixth largest exchange group in Europe with
    strategic pillars in the capital markets business and in the digital and crypto
    business. It operates exchanges in Germany, Sweden and Switzerland. As a true
    pioneer, it has built the largest digital and crypto business of all European
    exchange groups. Boerse Stuttgart Group has a workforce of 700 and premises in
    Stuttgart, Berlin, Frankfurt, Ljubljana, Milan, Stockholm and Zurich.

    About Boerse Stuttgart Digital

    Boerse Stuttgart Digital, powered by Boerse Stuttgart Group, is the reliable
    partner for integrated and customized solutions along the value chain of
    cryptocurrencies and digital assets in Europe. As part of Boerse Stuttgart
    Group, with over 160 years of expertise in financial markets, Boerse Stuttgart
    Digital is fully regulated in Germany. As a one-stop-shop, Boerse Stuttgart
    Group bundles its institutional infrastructure solutions Brokerage, Trading, and
    Custody under Boerse Stuttgart Digital, enabling institutional partners easy and
    reliable access to cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

    For more information, visit http://www.bsdigital.com .

    Contact:

    T +?49 (0)711 222 985 711
    F + 49 (0)711 222 985 551
    mailto:presse@boerse-stuttgart.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/80210/5868148
    OTS: Börse Stuttgart



