Infosys and Posti Extend Strategic Collaboration
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - To help Posti enhance customer experience
and operational efficiency with an AI-first strategy leveraging Infosys Topaz
Infosys
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced it is extending its strategic collaboration with Posti
safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.posti.com%2Fen%2F&data=0
5%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7Cfab17b2926f14b6637f208dcd487a653%7C63ce7d59
2f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638618926306969579%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8ey
JWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sd
, the
leading delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden, and the
Baltics. As part of the engagement, Infosys will help Posti enhance customer
experience and operational efficiency while continuing to innovate, scale, and
grow its IT operations.
Infosys will adopt an AI-driven approach powered by Infosys Topaz
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first offering
using generative AI technologies, to empower Posti with operational efficiencies
and service quality. Additionally, Infosys Cobalt will leverage its Live
Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP) (https://www.infosys.com/servi
ces/application-development-maintenance/service-offerings/application-management
-platform.html) , a cloud-enabled platform, to provide NextGen Application
Management Services for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey to help
drive business productivity.
In the last five years through the collaboration, Infosys has helped Posti
improve the resilience of IT systems, reduce outages and disruptions, and
improve Posti's ability to prevent and respond to cyber threats. Infosys has
helped Posti modernize the front-end consumer-facing applications and replace
legacy systems and processes.
Petteri Naulapää, CIO & SVP, ICT and Digitalization, Posti Group, said, "We are
pleased to announce the renewal of our collaboration with Infosys for another
seven years. By harnessing the power of AI through Infosys Topaz and cloud
capabilities through Infosys Cobalt, we aim to create a more efficient and
customer centric organization. The collaboration with Infosys will accelerate
our digital transformation journey and help us deliver exceptional services,
optimize our operations, and strengthen our position as a leading delivery and
logistics provider."
Karmesh Vaswani, EVP and Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys
Karmesh Vaswani, EVP and Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys
