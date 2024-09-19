    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys and Posti Extend Strategic Collaboration

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - To help Posti enhance customer experience
    and operational efficiency with an AI-first strategy leveraging Infosys Topaz

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced it is extending its strategic collaboration with Posti (https://apc01.
    safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.posti.com%2Fen%2F&data=0
    5%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7Cfab17b2926f14b6637f208dcd487a653%7C63ce7d59
    2f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638618926306969579%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8ey
    JWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sd
    ata=S4KkfMU9x%2BuwFzwHDTVBM%2Blh7jCEUaa%2BXWlbD25BOy4%3D&reserved=0) , the
    leading delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden, and the
    Baltics. As part of the engagement, Infosys will help Posti enhance customer
    experience and operational efficiency while continuing to innovate, scale, and
    grow its IT operations.

    Infosys will adopt an AI-driven approach powered by Infosys Topaz
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first offering
    using generative AI technologies, to empower Posti with operational efficiencies
    and service quality. Additionally, Infosys Cobalt will leverage its Live
    Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP) (https://www.infosys.com/servi
    ces/application-development-maintenance/service-offerings/application-management
    -platform.html) , a cloud-enabled platform, to provide NextGen Application
    Management Services for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey to help
    drive business productivity.

    In the last five years through the collaboration, Infosys has helped Posti
    improve the resilience of IT systems, reduce outages and disruptions, and
    improve Posti's ability to prevent and respond to cyber threats. Infosys has
    helped Posti modernize the front-end consumer-facing applications and replace
    legacy systems and processes.

    Petteri Naulapää, CIO & SVP, ICT and Digitalization, Posti Group, said, "We are
    pleased to announce the renewal of our collaboration with Infosys for another
    seven years. By harnessing the power of AI through Infosys Topaz and cloud
    capabilities through Infosys Cobalt, we aim to create a more efficient and
    customer centric organization. The collaboration with Infosys will accelerate
    our digital transformation journey and help us deliver exceptional services,
    optimize our operations, and strengthen our position as a leading delivery and
    logistics provider."

    Karmesh Vaswani, EVP and Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys
