Infosys and Posti Extend Strategic Collaboration

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - To help Posti enhance customer experience

and operational efficiency with an AI-first strategy leveraging Infosys Topaz



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced it is extending its strategic collaboration with Posti

safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.posti.com%2Fen%2F&data=0

5%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7Cfab17b2926f14b6637f208dcd487a653%7C63ce7d59

2f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638618926306969579%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8ey

JWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sd

the leading delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltics.

leading delivery and logistics services provider in Finland, Sweden, and the

Baltics. As part of the engagement, Infosys will help Posti enhance customer

experience and operational efficiency while continuing to innovate, scale, and

grow its IT operations.





Infosys will adopt an AI-driven approach powered by Infosys Topaz(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first offeringusing generative AI technologies, to empower Posti with operational efficienciesand service quality. Additionally, Infosys Cobalt will leverage its LiveEnterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP) (https://www.infosys.com/services/application-development-maintenance/service-offerings/application-management-platform.html) , a cloud-enabled platform, to provide NextGen ApplicationManagement Services for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey to helpdrive business productivity.In the last five years through the collaboration, Infosys has helped Postiimprove the resilience of IT systems, reduce outages and disruptions, andimprove Posti's ability to prevent and respond to cyber threats. Infosys hashelped Posti modernize the front-end consumer-facing applications and replacelegacy systems and processes.Petteri Naulapää, CIO & SVP, ICT and Digitalization, Posti Group, said, "We arepleased to announce the renewal of our collaboration with Infosys for anotherseven years. By harnessing the power of AI through Infosys Topaz and cloudcapabilities through Infosys Cobalt, we aim to create a more efficient andcustomer centric organization. The collaboration with Infosys will accelerateour digital transformation journey and help us deliver exceptional services,optimize our operations, and strengthen our position as a leading delivery andlogistics provider."Karmesh Vaswani, EVP and Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys