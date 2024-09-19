Germany Moves Toward Greater Raw Materials Autonomy
Berlin (ots) - Dutch company AMG has opened Europe's first lithium refinery
plant in the eastern German area of Bitterfeld-Wolfen, as the German government
pledges a billion euros to support domestic and international raw materials
projects.
The refinery is expected to produce 20,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium
hydroxide annually - sufficient to supply around half a million electric vehicle
batteries.
This facility represents the first of five planned modules at the site, with the
potential to expand the yearly capacity to 100,000 metric tons.
"With the refinery, we are the first mover, making a decisive contribution to
securing the supply of the critical raw material lithium for the industry in
Germany and Europe," said Heinz Schimmelbusch, chairman of the management board
and CEO of AMG. "The establishment of our own complete lithium value chain also
contributes to the European Critical Raw Materials Act and offers greater
independence for raw materials and critical materials."
"Significant active material processing build up is expected in light of the
limited existing capacities in Europe and in Germany," comments Germany Trade &
Invest Raw Materials expert Flérida Regueira-Cortizo. "The EU Critical Raw
Materials Act and the new EU battery regulations also promote the establishment
of lithium hydroxide refineries and a circular economy in Germany. Companies
like AMG can definitely benefit from new opportunities in the German battery
market."
The opening of AMG's plant comes just one day after the German government
allocated one billion euros via the state investment bank KfW to support raw
materials projects. This funding will help ensure the viability of battery
production in Germany. France and Italy have already launched similar
initiatives.
There is no indication that AMG received state financial assistance for its new
refinery.
Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
companies do business abroad.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin, Germany
mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de
+49 1796873724
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5868359
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
