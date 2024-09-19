    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Germany Moves Toward Greater Raw Materials Autonomy

    Berlin (ots) - Dutch company AMG has opened Europe's first lithium refinery
    plant in the eastern German area of Bitterfeld-Wolfen, as the German government
    pledges a billion euros to support domestic and international raw materials
    projects.

    The refinery is expected to produce 20,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium
    hydroxide annually - sufficient to supply around half a million electric vehicle
    batteries.

    This facility represents the first of five planned modules at the site, with the
    potential to expand the yearly capacity to 100,000 metric tons.

    "With the refinery, we are the first mover, making a decisive contribution to
    securing the supply of the critical raw material lithium for the industry in
    Germany and Europe," said Heinz Schimmelbusch, chairman of the management board
    and CEO of AMG. "The establishment of our own complete lithium value chain also
    contributes to the European Critical Raw Materials Act and offers greater
    independence for raw materials and critical materials."

    "Significant active material processing build up is expected in light of the
    limited existing capacities in Europe and in Germany," comments Germany Trade &
    Invest Raw Materials expert Flérida Regueira-Cortizo. "The EU Critical Raw
    Materials Act and the new EU battery regulations also promote the establishment
    of lithium hydroxide refineries and a circular economy in Germany. Companies
    like AMG can definitely benefit from new opportunities in the German battery
    market."

    The opening of AMG's plant comes just one day after the German government
    allocated one billion euros via the state investment bank KfW to support raw
    materials projects. This funding will help ensure the viability of battery
    production in Germany. France and Italy have already launched similar
    initiatives.

    There is no indication that AMG received state financial assistance for its new
    refinery.

    Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international
    business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate
    Action. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German
    companies do business abroad.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager
    Germany Trade & Invest
    Friedrichstrasse 60
    10117 Berlin, Germany
    mailto:jefferson.chase@gtai.de
    +49 1796873724

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5868359
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Germany Moves Toward Greater Raw Materials Autonomy Dutch company AMG has opened Europe's first lithium refinery plant in the eastern German area of Bitterfeld-Wolfen, as the German government pledges a billion euros to support domestic and international raw materials projects. The refinery is …