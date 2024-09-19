Mercedes-Benz Group AG Updates 2024 Forecast Amid Market Shifts
Mercedes-Benz Group AG has revised its 2024 outlook due to worsening global economic conditions, especially in China. This shift impacts GDP growth, consumption, and real estate, leading to lower sales expectations.
- Mercedes-Benz Group AG has adjusted its full-year guidance for 2024 based on the current market outlook.
- The adjustment is due to a further deterioration of the macroeconomic environment, particularly in China, affecting GDP growth, consumption, and the real estate sector.
- The sales mix in the second half of 2024 is expected to remain unchanged from the first half, leading to weaker overall sales than originally expected.
- Mercedes-Benz Cars now expects an adjusted Return on Sales between 7.5% and 8.5%, down from the previous 10% to 11%, with an expected adjusted Return on Sales of around 6% for the second half of the year.
- Mercedes-Benz Group’s EBIT and free cash flow of the industrial business are now expected to be significantly below the prior year level, previously anticipated to be slightly below.
- The expected adjusted Return on Sales for Mercedes-Benz Vans (14% to 15%) and the expected adjusted Return on Equity for Mercedes-Benz Mobility (8.5% to 9.5%) remain unchanged.
