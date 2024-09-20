Mister Spex SE: Extraordinary Meeting Approves All Board Proposals

Mister Spex SE's Extraordinary General Meeting approved all management proposals, including a reduction of the Supervisory Board from seven to five members as part of the SpexFocus restructuring program.

A clear majority vote led to the rejection of all counterproposals submitted by shareholders, reflecting strong confidence in the company's strategic direction.

Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting on June 7, 2024, were confirmed, ensuring stability in the company's leadership.

The restructuring of the Supervisory Board committees was confirmed, merging the ESG and Strategy & Transformation Committees into a single committee for more effective governance.

Chairman Stephan Schulz-Gohritz emphasized the importance of these decisions for profitability and cash flow, highlighting initiatives like reducing personnel costs and expanding the premium product portfolio.

The meeting recorded a high participation rate of over 70% of the share capital, indicating strong shareholder trust in Mister Spex's future strategy.

The next important date, The translation of "Baader Investment Conference" to English is the same: "Baader Investment Conference." It is a proper noun and does not require translation., at Mister Spex is on 23.09.2024.

The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 2,4300EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





