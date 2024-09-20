XTPL Hits PLN 5.6M Sales in H1 2024, Advances Industrial Projects
XTPL reported PLN 6.1 million in revenue for H1 2024, with a notable rise in product and service sales. The company sold six Delta Printing System devices globally and made strides in industrial projects, aiming for PLN 100 million in sales by 2026.
- XTPL generated total revenue of PLN 6.1 million in H1 2024, with PLN 5.6 million from product and service sales, a slight increase from PLN 5.5 million in the same period last year.
- The company delivered six Delta Printing System devices to international customers, bringing total sales of such devices to nearly 30 across more than 20 countries.
- Significant progress was made in industrial projects, including orders from a leading Chinese machine manufacturer and continued collaboration with HB Technology from South Korea.
- XTPL aims for PLN 100 million in commercial sales by the end of 2026 as part of its 2023-2026 Strategy, despite an EBITDA of PLN -8.6 million in H1 2024 due to ongoing investments.
- The company is expanding its production capabilities, reducing the time to build DPS devices, and is nearing completion of a Demo-Center in Boston, USA, to enhance customer engagement.
- XTPL's business model includes three lines: printing modules for industrial use, Delta Printing System devices, and High Performance Materials, with nine ongoing projects that could yield around PLN 400 million in annual revenues if validated.
