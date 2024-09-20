Evotec's J.POD: Cutting-Edge Biologics Facility Opens in Toulouse, France

Just – Evotec Biologics opens a cutting-edge biologics manufacturing facility, J.POD, in Toulouse, France, marking the first of its kind in Europe.

The J.POD technology offers scalable, cost-effective, and flexible clinical and commercial supply solutions for biologics manufacturing.

The facility was inaugurated with the support of French government officials and regional representatives, highlighting its significance for the region.

J.POD Toulouse aims to address the challenges of conventional fed-batch manufacturing by using a modular continuous manufacturing approach, reducing scale-up risks and manufacturing costs.

The facility, built in 18 months, features advanced continuous manufacturing technologies, quality control labs, and enhanced environmental sustainability, with reduced water, electricity, and chemical usage.

The construction of J.POD Toulouse was supported by French government funding and the Occitanie Region, emphasizing its economic and strategic importance.

