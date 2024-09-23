Invest in Eleving Group's 9.50% Corporate Bond – IPO Now Open!
Eleving Group has kicked off its IPO, pricing shares between EUR 1.60 and 1.85, aiming for an equity value of EUR 160-185 million. The offering includes up to 24.5 million shares, with proceeds potentially reaching EUR 30 million.
- Eleving Group has launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with shares priced between EUR 1.60 and 1.85, targeting an equity value of EUR 160-185 million.
- The IPO offers up to 24.5 million ordinary shares, aiming for gross proceeds of up to EUR 27 million for Base Shares and EUR 30 million including Overallotment Shares.
- The offer period for investors runs from September 23 to October 8, 2024, with the first trading day expected around October 16, 2024.
- Eleving Group plans to use the IPO proceeds for business development, including launching new products and reducing existing debt.
- Retail investors can submit orders through various banks in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Germany, with a minimum investment of one share.
- The company reported a record net profit of EUR 15.4 million for the first half of 2024, with plans for semi-annual dividends based on a payout ratio dependent on the equity ratio.
The price of Unternehmensanleihe 9,50 % bis 10/26 at the time of the news was 97,25EUR and was up +1,69 % compared with the
previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 97,25EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,01 % since publication.
0,00 %
0,00 %
-1,02 %
+2,11 %
+10,23 %
-3,96 %
-3,96 %
-3,96 %
-3,96 %
ISIN:XS2393240887WKN:A3KXK8
