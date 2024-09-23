JML Finance LU 7.00% Update: Trading, Refinancing, Development & Equity Fund
Julius Meinl Living is making waves in the European real estate market, transforming prime locations into luxury hotels. In 2023, The Julius Prague saw impressive financial growth, and exciting projects are on the horizon.
- Julius Meinl Living acquires prime real estate in major European cities for development into top-rated hotel properties.
- In 2023, The Julius Prague achieved revenues of €10.3 million and EBITDA of €5.1 million, with a 21.3% increase in revenues and 29.7% increase in EBITDA for the first seven months of 2024.
- Julius Meinl Living secured €68 million in new loans to refinance The Julius Prague, ensuring high liquidity and no overall impact on net leverage.
- The first stage of obtaining permits for the redevelopment of the Ambasador Hotel into The Julius Bucharest is complete, with the opening scheduled for spring 2027.
- An additional €12 million of equity was committed in January 2024, with the remaining €5 million drawn down recently.
- The Julius Fund, a qualified investor fund managed by CODYA investiční společnost, was launched to invest in new non-voting shares and bonds, enhancing Julius Meinl Living's equity base and bond liquidity.
