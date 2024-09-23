INEOS QUATTRO FINANCE 2 PLC ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS 3 3/8 % SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026
London (ots/PRNewswire) - THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF
INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN
THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014, AS
AMENDED (AND INCLUDING AS IT FORMS PART OF UNITED KINGDOM DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE
OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED) ("MAR")
INEOS Quattro Finance 2 Plc (the ' Offeror '), a company incorporated under the
laws of England and Wales, announces today an offer to purchase any and all of
its outstanding U.S.$146,179,000 33/8% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "
Securities "), issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by INEOS Quattro Holdings
Limited (' IQHL '), a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales
and certain of its subsidiaries, for cash (the " Offer "). The terms and
conditions of the Offer are described in an offer to purchase dated September
23, 2024 (the ' Offer to Purchase '). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in
this announcement have the same meaning as assigned to them in the Offer to
Purchase.
Holders are advised to read carefully the Offer to Purchase for full details of,
and information on the procedures for participating in, the Offer.
The following table sets forth certain information relating to pricing for the
Offer.
Title ISIN CUSIP Principal Maturi Par Purchase Amoun
of Secu Amount ty Call Price t sub
rity Outstanding Date Date per U.S. ject
$1,000 to
the
Offer
33/8% US45674GAA 45674 U.S.$146,179,00 Januar Janua U.S.$995 Any
Senior 22 / USG47 G AA2 0(1) y 15, ry and
Secured 72GAA34 / G47 2026 15, all
Notes 72G 2025
due AA3
2026
Note:
(1) The Offeror has discussed the Offer with certain of the Offeror's
ultimate shareholders and entities controlled by one or more of them
(' Permitted Holders '), who collectively hold approximately
U.S.$6,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Securities. Such
Permitted Holders have informed the Offeror of their intention to
tender some or all of their Securities for purchase pursuant to the
Offer.
Purpose of the Offer
The purpose of the Offer is, amongst other things, to proactively manage the
Offeror's expected maturity profile. The Offer also provides Holders with the
opportunity to sell their current holdings in the Securities, as more fully
described in the Offer to Purchase. To the extent that less than all of the
Securities are tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer, the
Offeror intends to give a notice of optional redemption with respect to such
Securities to redeem the Securities that remain outstanding after completion of
the Offer in full at par on January 15, 2025 in accordance with their terms.
The Offer
The Offeror will pay a purchase price (the ' Purchase Price ') per U.S. $1,000
principal amount of Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase
pursuant to the Offer of U.S.$995. In addition, the Offeror will also pay
accrued and unpaid interest on the Securities purchased pursuant to the Offer
(including Securities tendered according to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures
(as defined in the Offer to Purchase)) from and including the immediately
preceding interest payment date, and up to but not including, the Settlement
Date (the ' Accrued Interest '). Holders whose Securities are tendered and
purchased according to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures will not receive
payment in respect of any interest for the period from and including the
Settlement Date (as defined below).
The Purchase Price and the Accrued Interest for the Securities validly tendered
(and not validly withdrawn) in the Offer will be paid on the Settlement Date or
the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, as applicable (subject to the right of
the Offeror to extend the Expiration Deadline and delay the acceptance of Tender
Instructions as set out in the Offer to Purchase). If a Holder tenders less than
the full amount of its holding of Securities, Tender Instructions must be
submitted in respect of a principal amount of Securities so that the principal
amount of any Securities held by such Holder after tendering is no less than the
Minimum Denomination or an integral multiple of U.S.$1,000 above such Minimum
Denomination. The ' Minimum Denomination ' is U.S.$200,000.
The Offer is not conditioned on any minimum amount of Securities being tendered.
The Offeror's obligation to accept and pay for Securities in the Offer is,
however, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the General Conditions and the
condition that the Offeror and/or subsidiaries of IQHL shall have completed the
New Debt Financing on terms satisfactory to the Offeror in its sole discretion,
with aggregate net proceeds of at least EUR1,600,000,000 (equivalent) (the '
Financing Condition ').
To the extent that less than all of the Securities are tendered and accepted for
purchase pursuant to the Offer, the Offeror intends to give a notice of optional
redemption with respect to such Securities to redeem the Securities that remain
outstanding after completion of the Offer in full at par on January 15, 2025 in
accordance with their terms. Details of such optional redemption will be
provided by the Offeror in a separate redemption notice given in accordance with
the terms and conditions of the Securities on or after November 18, 2024. This
announcement does not constitute a notice of redemption.
Announcements in connection with the Offer will be made by issuing a press
release to a widely disseminated news or wire service. Copies of all such
announcements, press releases and notices will also be available from the Tender
& Information Agent. All documentation relating to the Offer, together with any
updates, will also be available on the Offer Website
https://deals.is.kroll.com/ineosusd operated by the Tender & Information Agent
for the purpose of the Offer.
A tender of Securities for purchase pursuant to the Offer should be made by the
submission of a valid Tender Instruction. If any Holder wishes to tender its
Securities but such Holder cannot comply with the procedures for the submission
of a valid Tender Instruction prior to the Expiration Deadline, such Holder may
tender its Securities according to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, as set
out in the Offer to Purchase.
Securities purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer are expected to be
immediately canceled. Securities that have not been validly tendered and/or
accepted for purchase, or which have been tendered and validly withdrawn,
pursuant to the Offer will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date.
INDICATIVE TIMETABLE
This is an indicative timetable showing one possible outcome for the timing of
the Offer based on the dates in the Offer to Purchase. This timetable is subject
to change and dates and times may be extended, re-opened or amended by the
Offeror in accordance with the terms of the Offer as described in the Offer to
Purchase. Accordingly, the actual timetable may differ from the timetable below.
Date and Time Action
September 23, 2024...................... Commencement of the
Offer
Offer to Purchase
available from the
Tender & Information
Agent and on the
Offer Website.
Offer announced
through a press
release to a
recognized financial
news service in the
manner described
under " Terms and
Conditions of the
Offer-Announcements"
in the Offer to
Purchase.
October 2, 2024, 5:00 p.m. (New Expiration Deadline
York City
time)..............................................
The last time and
date for Holders to
submit Tender
Instructions (or,
where applicable,
Notices of Guaranteed
Delivery) in order to
be able to
participate in the
Offer and to be
eligible to receive
the Purchase Price
and Accrued Interest
on the Settlement
Date (or, where
applicable, the
Guaranteed Delivery
Settlement Date).
October 2, 2024, 5:00 p.m. (New Withdrawal Deadline
York City
time)..............................................
Deadline for Holders
to properly withdraw
tenders of their
Securities (or, where
applicable, Notices
of Guaranteed
Delivery). If a
tender of Securities
(or, where
applicable, a Notice
of Guaranteed
Delivery) is properly
withdrawn, the Holder
will not receive any
consideration on the
Settlement Date (or,
where applicable, the
Guaranteed Delivery
Settlement Date)
(unless that Holder
validly re-tenders
such Securities at or
prior to the
Expiration Deadline
and the Securities
are accepted by the
Offeror).
October 3, 2024.............................. Announcement of
Results of the Offer
The Offeror expects
to announce the
aggregate principal
amount of Securities
to be accepted for
purchase pursuant to
the Offer (assuming
that Securities
tendered in
accordance with the
Guaranteed Delivery
Procedures are
validly delivered by
the Guaranteed
Delivery Deadline).
October 4, 2024, 5:00 p.m. (New Guaranteed Delivery
Deadline
York City
time)..............................................
The last time and
date for Holders to
validly deliver
Securities in respect
of which a Notice of
Guaranteed Delivery
was delivered at or
prior to the
Expiration Deadline.
Expected to be October 7, 2024.. Settlement Date
Settlement date for
Securities validly
tendered and accepted
for purchase by the
Offeror (other than
pursuant to the
Guaranteed Delivery
Procedures). Payment
of the Purchase Price
and Accrued Interest
in respect of any
such Securities.
Expected to be October 8, 2024 Guaranteed Delivery
Settlement Date
Settlement date for
Securities validly
tendered and accepted
for purchase by the
Offeror pursuant to
the Guaranteed
Delivery Procedures.
Payment of the
Purchase Price and
Accrued Interest in
respect of any such
Securities.
Subject to applicable securities laws and the terms set within the Offer to
Purchase, the Offeror reserves the right, with respect to the Offer made by it,
(i) to waive or modify in whole or in part any and all conditions to the Offer,
(ii) to extend the Withdrawal Deadline and/or the Expiration Deadline, (iii) to
modify or terminate the Offer or (iv) to otherwise amend the Offer in any
respect. In the event that the Offer is terminated or otherwise not completed,
the Purchase Price relating to the Securities subject to the Offer will not be
paid or become payable, without regard to whether Holders have validly tendered
their Securities (in which case such tendered Securities will be promptly
returned to the Holders).
Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other
intermediary through which they hold Securities when such intermediary would
require to receive instructions from a Holder in order for that Holder to be
able to participate in, or to validly withdraw their instruction to participate
in, the Offer before the deadlines specified above.
FURTHER INFORMATION
Holders of Securities may access the Offer to Purchase and the form of Notice of
Guaranteed Delivery at https://deals.is.kroll.com/ineosusd
This announcement is released by INEOS Quattro Finance 2 Plc and contains
information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the
purposes of Article 7 of MAR, encompassing information relating to the Offer
described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 (including as it forms part of United
Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as
amended), this announcement is made by Dirk Arhelger, Head of Investor Relations
at INEOS Quattro Finance 2 Plc.
Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Offer may be
directed to Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, ING Bank N.V., London Branch or
Santander US Capital Markets LLC:
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
Marienturm
Taunusanlage 9-10
D-60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Attention: Liability Management Group
Telephone: +44 20 7774 4836
Email: mailto:liabilitymanagement.eu@gs.com
ING Bank N.V., London Branch
8-10 Moorgate
London EC2R 6DA
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 20 7767 6784
Email: mailto:liability.management@ing.com
Attention: Liability Management Group
Santander US Capital Markets LLC
437 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Call Collect: (212) 350-0660
Toll Free: (855) 404-3636
Attn: Liability Management
Email: mailto:AmericasLM@santander.us
NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER
Whether or not the purchase of any Securities pursuant to the Offer is
completed, the Offeror, IQHL or any of their respective subsidiaries or
affiliates may, to the extent permitted by applicable law, acquire Securities
other than pursuant to the Offer, including through open market purchases,
privately negotiated transactions, tender offers, exchange offers, redemptions
or otherwise. Such purchases may be on such terms and at such prices as the
Offeror or, if applicable, IQHL or any of their respective subsidiaries or
affiliates may determine, which may be more or less than the prices to be paid
pursuant to the Offer and could be for cash or other consideration or otherwise
on terms more or less favorable than those contemplated by the Offer. Any future
purchases of Securities by the Offeror or any of its affiliates will depend on
various factors existing at the relevant time. There can be no assurance that
the Offeror or any of its affiliates will pursue any such future offers to
purchase or as to the structure or terms (or combinations thereof) of any such
future offers to purchase. To the extent that less than all of the Securities
are tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer, the Offeror
intends to give a notice of optional redemption with respect to such Securities
to redeem the Securities that remain outstanding after completion of the Offer
in full at par on January 15, 2025 in accordance with their terms.
This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This
announcement and the Offer to Purchase contain important information which must
be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If any
Holder is in any doubt as to the action it should take or is unsure of the
impact of the Offer, it is recommended to seek its own financial, legal or tax
advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its stockbroker, bank
manager, attorney, accountant or other independent financial, legal or tax
adviser. Any individual or company whose Securities are held on its behalf by a
broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary
must contact such entity if it wishes to tender Securities in the Offer (or to
validly withdraw any such tender). None of the Dealer Managers, the Tender &
Information Agent, the Offeror, IQHL, nor any director, officer, employee, agent
or affiliate of, any such person makes any recommendation whether Holders should
tender Securities in the Offer.
Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement contains both historical and forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and
generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as
"will," "may," "should," "could," "continue," "anticipate," "believe," "expect,"
"plan," "probability," "appear," "project," "estimate," "intend," "risk,"
"target," "goal," "endeavor," "outlook," "optimistic," "prospects" or other
words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our
objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. All statements
that address the Offeror's or IQHL's future operating performance or events or
developments that they expect or anticipate will occur in the future are
forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are based on the Offeror's or IQHL's then
current plans, estimates and projections and are subject to risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
currently anticipated. Factors that could materially affect these
forward-looking statements can be found in the Offer to Purchase under the
heading "Risk Factors." Holders are urged to consider these factors carefully in
evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements
included in this announcement are made only as of the date of this announcement,
and the Offeror undertakes no obligation to update publicly these
forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or
otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the
forward-looking events might or might not occur. The Offeror cannot assure you
that projected results or events will be achieved.
OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS
This announcement and the Offer to Purchase do not constitute an offer or an
invitation to participate in the Offer in any jurisdiction in which, or to any
person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such offer or invitation or for
there to be such participation under applicable laws. The distribution of this
announcement and the Offer to Purchase in certain jurisdictions may be
restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement or the Offer
to Purchase comes are required by the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and the
Tender & Information Agent to inform themselves about and to observe any such
restrictions.
United Kingdom
The Offer to Purchase and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer
are only addressed to Holders where they would (if they were clients of the
Offeror) be per se professional clients or per se eligible counterparties of the
Offeror within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA). Neither the Offer to Purchase nor any other documents or materials are
addressed to or directed at any persons who would be retail clients within the
meaning of the FCA rules and any such persons should not act or rely on them.
Recipients of the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or materials
relating to the Offer should note that the Offeror is acting on its own account
in relation to the Offer and will not be responsible to any other person for
providing the protections which would be afforded to clients of the Offeror or
for providing advice in relation to the Offer.
The communication of the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or materials
relating to the Offer are not being made and such documents have not been
approved by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial
Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the " FSMA "). Accordingly, the Offer
to Purchase, such documents and/or other materials are not being distributed to,
and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom.
Accordingly, the Offer to Purchase and the communication of all such documents
and/or materials relating to the Offer are exempt from the restriction on
financial promotions under Section 21 of the FSMA on the basis that they are
only directed at and may only be communicated (i) to those persons in the United
Kingdom falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in
Article 19(5) of the Financial Promotion Order)), (ii) to those persons who are
within Article 43(2) of the Financial Promotion Order, including existing
members and creditors of either of the Offeror, (iii) to those persons who are
outside of the United Kingdom, or (iv) to any other persons to whom they may
otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons
together being referred to as " Relevant Persons ") and the transactions
contemplated herein will be available only to, and engaged in only with,
Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act on or
rely on the Offer to Purchase.
EEA
In the EEA, this announcement and the Offer will not, directly or indirectly, be
made to, or for the account of, any person other than to qualified investors
within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.
Neither this announcement nor the Offer to Purchase nor any other documentation
or material relating to the Offer has been or will be submitted to a competent
authority in the EEA for approval. Therefore, neither the Offer to Purchase nor
any other documentation or material relating to the Offer qualifies as an
approved prospectus as meant in Article 6 of the Prospectus Regulation.
Accordingly, in the EEA, the Offer may not be made by way of an "offer of
securities to the public" within the meaning of Article 2(d) of the Prospectus
Regulation and the Offer may not be promoted and is not being made to, any
person in the EEA (with the exception of "qualified investors" within the
meaning of Article 2(e) in conjunction with Article 1(4)(a) of the Prospectus
Regulation). This announcement, the Offer to Purchase and any other
documentation or materials relating to the Offer (including memoranda,
information circulars, brochures or similar documents) have not been forwarded
or made available to, and are not being forwarded or made available to, directly
or indirectly, any such person.
With regard to the EEA, this announcement and the Offer to Purchase have been
transmitted only for personal use by the aforementioned qualified investors and
only for the purpose of the Offer. Accordingly, the information contained in
this announcement and the Offer to Purchase may not be used for any other
purpose or be transmitted to any other person in the EEA.
Belgium
None of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other documents or
materials relating to the Offer have been submitted to or will be submitted for
approval or recognition to the Financial Services and Markets Authority (
Autorité des services et marchés financiers / Autoriteit voor financiële
diensten en markten ) and, accordingly, the Offer may not be made in the Kingdom
of Belgium by way of a public offering, as defined in Articles 3 and 6 of the
Belgian Law of April 1, 2007 on public takeover bids as amended or replaced from
time to time. Accordingly, the Offer may not be advertised and the Offer will
not be extended, and none of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any
other documents or materials relating to the Offer (including any memorandum,
information circular, brochure or any similar documents) has been or shall be
distributed or made available, directly or indirectly, to any person in the
Kingdom of Belgium other than "qualified investors" in the sense of Article 2(e)
of the Prospectus Regulation, acting on their own account. This announcement
and/or the Offer to Purchase have been issued only for the personal use of the
above qualified investors and exclusively for the purpose of the Offer.
Accordingly, the information contained in this announcement and/or the Offer to
Purchase may not be used for any other purpose or disclosed to any other person
in the Kingdom of Belgium.
France
This announcement, the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or offering
materials relating to the Offer may not be distributed in the Republic of France
except to qualified investors ( investisseurs qualifiés ) as referred to in
Article L.411-2 1° of the French Code monétaire et financier and defined in
Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation. The Offer to Purchase has not been
and will not be submitted for clearance to the Autorité des marchés financiers .
Italy
None of the Offer, this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other
documents or materials relating to the Offer has been or will be submitted to
the clearance procedure of the CONSOB, pursuant to applicable Italian laws and
regulations.
The Offer is being carried out in the Republic of Italy (" Italy ") as an
exempted offer pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative
Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended (the " Financial Services Act ")
and article 35-bis, paragraph 4 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of May 14, 1999,
as amended (the " Issuers' Regulation "). The Offer is also being carried out in
compliance with article 35-bis, paragraph 7 of the Issuers' Regulation.
Holders or beneficial owners of the Securities located in the Republic of Italy
can tender the Securities through authorized persons (such as investment firms,
banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in the
Republic of Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB
Regulation No. 20307 of February 15, 2018, as amended from time to time, and
Legislative Decree No. 385 of September 1, 1993, as amended) and in compliance
with applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB or
any other Italian authority.
Spain
None of the Offer, this announcement or the Offer to Purchase constitutes an
offer of securities to the public in Spain under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 or a
tender offer in Spain Law 6/2023 of 17 March on Securities Markets and
Investment Services, and under Royal Decree 1066/2007, of 27 July, all of them
as amended, and any regulation issued thereunder.
Accordingly, neither this announcement nor the Offer of Purchase have been or
will be submitted for approval nor approved by the Spanish Securities Market
Commission ( Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores ).
Switzerland
A public offer within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (" FinSA
") may not be directly or indirectly made in Switzerland with respect to the
Securities. Therefore, none of this announcement, the Offer or any other
offering or marketing material relating to the Securities constitutes a
prospectus as such term is understood pursuant to article 35 FinSA or a listing
prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange.
Accordingly, the investor protection rules otherwise applicable to investors in
Switzerland do not apply to the Offer. When in doubt, investors based in
Switzerland are recommended to contact their legal, financial or tax adviser
with respect to the Offer.
Luxembourg
The terms and conditions relating to this announcement and/or the Offer to
Purchase have not been approved by and will not be submitted for approval to the
Luxembourg Financial Services Authority ( Commission de Surveillance du Secteur
Financier ) for purposes of public offering in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg ("
Luxembourg "). Accordingly, the Offer may not be made to the public in
Luxembourg, directly or indirectly, and none of this announcement, the Offer to
Purchase or any other prospectus, form of application, advertisement or other
material may be distributed, or otherwise made available in or from, or
published in, Luxembourg except in circumstances which do not constitute a
public offer of securities to the public, subject to prospectus requirements, in
accordance with the Luxembourg Act of 10 July 2005 on prospectuses for
securities.
General
This announcement is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an
offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Securities in any
circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Offer is
being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such jurisdictions
as is permitted under applicable law. Please see the Offer to Purchase for
certain important information on offer restrictions applicable to the Offer.
