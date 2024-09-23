    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    INEOS QUATTRO FINANCE 2 PLC ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY AND ALL OF ITS 3 3/8 % SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF
    INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN
    THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014, AS
    AMENDED (AND INCLUDING AS IT FORMS PART OF UNITED KINGDOM DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE
    OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED) ("MAR")

    INEOS Quattro Finance 2 Plc (the ' Offeror '), a company incorporated under the
    laws of England and Wales, announces today an offer to purchase any and all of
    its outstanding U.S.$146,179,000 33/8% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "
    Securities "), issued by the Offeror and guaranteed by INEOS Quattro Holdings
    Limited (' IQHL '), a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales
    and certain of its subsidiaries, for cash (the " Offer "). The terms and
    conditions of the Offer are described in an offer to purchase dated September
    23, 2024 (the ' Offer to Purchase '). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in
    this announcement have the same meaning as assigned to them in the Offer to
    Purchase.

    Holders are advised to read carefully the Offer to Purchase for full details of,
    and information on the procedures for participating in, the Offer.

    The following table sets forth certain information relating to pricing for the
    Offer.

    Title ISIN CUSIP Principal Maturi Par Purchase Amoun
    of Secu Amount ty Call Price t sub
    rity Outstanding Date Date per U.S. ject
    $1,000 to
    the
    Offer

    33/8% US45674GAA 45674 U.S.$146,179,00 Januar Janua U.S.$995 Any
    Senior 22 / USG47 G AA2 0(1) y 15, ry and
    Secured 72GAA34 / G47 2026 15, all
    Notes 72G 2025
    due AA3
    2026

    Note:

    (1) The Offeror has discussed the Offer with certain of the Offeror's
    ultimate shareholders and entities controlled by one or more of them
    (' Permitted Holders '), who collectively hold approximately
    U.S.$6,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Securities. Such
    Permitted Holders have informed the Offeror of their intention to
    tender some or all of their Securities for purchase pursuant to the
    Offer.


    Purpose of the Offer

    The purpose of the Offer is, amongst other things, to proactively manage the
    Offeror's expected maturity profile. The Offer also provides Holders with the
    opportunity to sell their current holdings in the Securities, as more fully
    described in the Offer to Purchase. To the extent that less than all of the
    Securities are tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer, the
    Offeror intends to give a notice of optional redemption with respect to such
    Securities to redeem the Securities that remain outstanding after completion of
    the Offer in full at par on January 15, 2025 in accordance with their terms.

    The Offer

    The Offeror will pay a purchase price (the ' Purchase Price ') per U.S. $1,000
    principal amount of Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase
    pursuant to the Offer of U.S.$995. In addition, the Offeror will also pay
    accrued and unpaid interest on the Securities purchased pursuant to the Offer
    (including Securities tendered according to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures
    (as defined in the Offer to Purchase)) from and including the immediately
    preceding interest payment date, and up to but not including, the Settlement
    Date (the ' Accrued Interest '). Holders whose Securities are tendered and
    purchased according to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures will not receive
    payment in respect of any interest for the period from and including the
    Settlement Date (as defined below).

    The Purchase Price and the Accrued Interest for the Securities validly tendered
    (and not validly withdrawn) in the Offer will be paid on the Settlement Date or
    the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date, as applicable (subject to the right of
    the Offeror to extend the Expiration Deadline and delay the acceptance of Tender
    Instructions as set out in the Offer to Purchase). If a Holder tenders less than
    the full amount of its holding of Securities, Tender Instructions must be
    submitted in respect of a principal amount of Securities so that the principal
    amount of any Securities held by such Holder after tendering is no less than the
    Minimum Denomination or an integral multiple of U.S.$1,000 above such Minimum
    Denomination. The ' Minimum Denomination ' is U.S.$200,000.

    The Offer is not conditioned on any minimum amount of Securities being tendered.
    The Offeror's obligation to accept and pay for Securities in the Offer is,
    however, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the General Conditions and the
    condition that the Offeror and/or subsidiaries of IQHL shall have completed the
    New Debt Financing on terms satisfactory to the Offeror in its sole discretion,
    with aggregate net proceeds of at least EUR1,600,000,000 (equivalent) (the '
    Financing Condition ').

    To the extent that less than all of the Securities are tendered and accepted for
    purchase pursuant to the Offer, the Offeror intends to give a notice of optional
    redemption with respect to such Securities to redeem the Securities that remain
    outstanding after completion of the Offer in full at par on January 15, 2025 in
    accordance with their terms. Details of such optional redemption will be
    provided by the Offeror in a separate redemption notice given in accordance with
    the terms and conditions of the Securities on or after November 18, 2024. This
    announcement does not constitute a notice of redemption.

    Announcements in connection with the Offer will be made by issuing a press
    release to a widely disseminated news or wire service. Copies of all such
    announcements, press releases and notices will also be available from the Tender
    & Information Agent. All documentation relating to the Offer, together with any
    updates, will also be available on the Offer Website
    https://deals.is.kroll.com/ineosusd operated by the Tender & Information Agent
    for the purpose of the Offer.

    A tender of Securities for purchase pursuant to the Offer should be made by the
    submission of a valid Tender Instruction. If any Holder wishes to tender its
    Securities but such Holder cannot comply with the procedures for the submission
    of a valid Tender Instruction prior to the Expiration Deadline, such Holder may
    tender its Securities according to the Guaranteed Delivery Procedures, as set
    out in the Offer to Purchase.

    Securities purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer are expected to be
    immediately canceled. Securities that have not been validly tendered and/or
    accepted for purchase, or which have been tendered and validly withdrawn,
    pursuant to the Offer will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date.

    INDICATIVE TIMETABLE

    This is an indicative timetable showing one possible outcome for the timing of
    the Offer based on the dates in the Offer to Purchase. This timetable is subject
    to change and dates and times may be extended, re-opened or amended by the
    Offeror in accordance with the terms of the Offer as described in the Offer to
    Purchase. Accordingly, the actual timetable may differ from the timetable below.

    Date and Time Action

    September 23, 2024...................... Commencement of the
    Offer

    Offer to Purchase
    available from the
    Tender & Information
    Agent and on the
    Offer Website.

    Offer announced
    through a press
    release to a
    recognized financial
    news service in the
    manner described
    under " Terms and
    Conditions of the
    Offer-Announcements"
    in the Offer to
    Purchase.

    October 2, 2024, 5:00 p.m. (New Expiration Deadline

    York City
    time)..............................................

    The last time and
    date for Holders to
    submit Tender
    Instructions (or,
    where applicable,
    Notices of Guaranteed
    Delivery) in order to
    be able to
    participate in the
    Offer and to be
    eligible to receive
    the Purchase Price
    and Accrued Interest
    on the Settlement
    Date (or, where
    applicable, the
    Guaranteed Delivery
    Settlement Date).

    October 2, 2024, 5:00 p.m. (New Withdrawal Deadline

    York City
    time)..............................................

    Deadline for Holders
    to properly withdraw
    tenders of their
    Securities (or, where
    applicable, Notices
    of Guaranteed
    Delivery). If a
    tender of Securities
    (or, where
    applicable, a Notice
    of Guaranteed
    Delivery) is properly
    withdrawn, the Holder
    will not receive any
    consideration on the
    Settlement Date (or,
    where applicable, the
    Guaranteed Delivery
    Settlement Date)
    (unless that Holder
    validly re-tenders
    such Securities at or
    prior to the
    Expiration Deadline
    and the Securities
    are accepted by the
    Offeror).

    October 3, 2024.............................. Announcement of
    Results of the Offer

    The Offeror expects
    to announce the
    aggregate principal
    amount of Securities
    to be accepted for
    purchase pursuant to
    the Offer (assuming
    that Securities
    tendered in
    accordance with the
    Guaranteed Delivery
    Procedures are
    validly delivered by
    the Guaranteed
    Delivery Deadline).

    October 4, 2024, 5:00 p.m. (New Guaranteed Delivery
    Deadline
    York City
    time)..............................................

    The last time and
    date for Holders to
    validly deliver
    Securities in respect
    of which a Notice of
    Guaranteed Delivery
    was delivered at or
    prior to the
    Expiration Deadline.

    Expected to be October 7, 2024.. Settlement Date

    Settlement date for
    Securities validly
    tendered and accepted
    for purchase by the
    Offeror (other than
    pursuant to the
    Guaranteed Delivery
    Procedures). Payment
    of the Purchase Price
    and Accrued Interest
    in respect of any
    such Securities.

    Expected to be October 8, 2024 Guaranteed Delivery
    Settlement Date

    Settlement date for
    Securities validly
    tendered and accepted
    for purchase by the
    Offeror pursuant to
    the Guaranteed
    Delivery Procedures.
    Payment of the
    Purchase Price and
    Accrued Interest in
    respect of any such
    Securities.


    Subject to applicable securities laws and the terms set within the Offer to
    Purchase, the Offeror reserves the right, with respect to the Offer made by it,
    (i) to waive or modify in whole or in part any and all conditions to the Offer,
    (ii) to extend the Withdrawal Deadline and/or the Expiration Deadline, (iii) to
    modify or terminate the Offer or (iv) to otherwise amend the Offer in any
    respect. In the event that the Offer is terminated or otherwise not completed,
    the Purchase Price relating to the Securities subject to the Offer will not be
    paid or become payable, without regard to whether Holders have validly tendered
    their Securities (in which case such tendered Securities will be promptly
    returned to the Holders).

    Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other
    intermediary through which they hold Securities when such intermediary would
    require to receive instructions from a Holder in order for that Holder to be
    able to participate in, or to validly withdraw their instruction to participate
    in, the Offer before the deadlines specified above.

    FURTHER INFORMATION

    Holders of Securities may access the Offer to Purchase and the form of Notice of
    Guaranteed Delivery at https://deals.is.kroll.com/ineosusd

    This announcement is released by INEOS Quattro Finance 2 Plc and contains
    information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the
    purposes of Article 7 of MAR, encompassing information relating to the Offer
    described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission
    Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 (including as it forms part of United
    Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as
    amended), this announcement is made by Dirk Arhelger, Head of Investor Relations
    at INEOS Quattro Finance 2 Plc.

    Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Offer may be
    directed to Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, ING Bank N.V., London Branch or
    Santander US Capital Markets LLC:

    Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

    Marienturm

    Taunusanlage 9-10

    D-60329 Frankfurt am Main

    Germany

    Attention: Liability Management Group

    Telephone: +44 20 7774 4836

    Email: mailto:liabilitymanagement.eu@gs.com

    ING Bank N.V., London Branch

    8-10 Moorgate

    London EC2R 6DA

    United Kingdom

    Telephone: +44 20 7767 6784

    Email: mailto:liability.management@ing.com

    Attention: Liability Management Group

    Santander US Capital Markets LLC

    437 Madison Avenue

    New York, NY 10022

    Call Collect: (212) 350-0660

    Toll Free: (855) 404-3636

    Attn: Liability Management

    Email: mailto:AmericasLM@santander.us

    NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

    Whether or not the purchase of any Securities pursuant to the Offer is
    completed, the Offeror, IQHL or any of their respective subsidiaries or
    affiliates may, to the extent permitted by applicable law, acquire Securities
    other than pursuant to the Offer, including through open market purchases,
    privately negotiated transactions, tender offers, exchange offers, redemptions
    or otherwise. Such purchases may be on such terms and at such prices as the
    Offeror or, if applicable, IQHL or any of their respective subsidiaries or
    affiliates may determine, which may be more or less than the prices to be paid
    pursuant to the Offer and could be for cash or other consideration or otherwise
    on terms more or less favorable than those contemplated by the Offer. Any future
    purchases of Securities by the Offeror or any of its affiliates will depend on
    various factors existing at the relevant time. There can be no assurance that
    the Offeror or any of its affiliates will pursue any such future offers to
    purchase or as to the structure or terms (or combinations thereof) of any such
    future offers to purchase. To the extent that less than all of the Securities
    are tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer, the Offeror
    intends to give a notice of optional redemption with respect to such Securities
    to redeem the Securities that remain outstanding after completion of the Offer
    in full at par on January 15, 2025 in accordance with their terms.

    This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. This
    announcement and the Offer to Purchase contain important information which must
    be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If any
    Holder is in any doubt as to the action it should take or is unsure of the
    impact of the Offer, it is recommended to seek its own financial, legal or tax
    advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its stockbroker, bank
    manager, attorney, accountant or other independent financial, legal or tax
    adviser. Any individual or company whose Securities are held on its behalf by a
    broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary
    must contact such entity if it wishes to tender Securities in the Offer (or to
    validly withdraw any such tender). None of the Dealer Managers, the Tender &
    Information Agent, the Offeror, IQHL, nor any director, officer, employee, agent
    or affiliate of, any such person makes any recommendation whether Holders should
    tender Securities in the Offer.

    Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

    This announcement contains both historical and forward-looking statements. These
    forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and
    generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as
    "will," "may," "should," "could," "continue," "anticipate," "believe," "expect,"
    "plan," "probability," "appear," "project," "estimate," "intend," "risk,"
    "target," "goal," "endeavor," "outlook," "optimistic," "prospects" or other
    words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our
    objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. All statements
    that address the Offeror's or IQHL's future operating performance or events or
    developments that they expect or anticipate will occur in the future are
    forward-looking statements.

    These forward-looking statements are based on the Offeror's or IQHL's then
    current plans, estimates and projections and are subject to risks and
    uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
    currently anticipated. Factors that could materially affect these
    forward-looking statements can be found in the Offer to Purchase under the
    heading "Risk Factors." Holders are urged to consider these factors carefully in
    evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue
    reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements
    included in this announcement are made only as of the date of this announcement,
    and the Offeror undertakes no obligation to update publicly these
    forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or
    otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the
    forward-looking events might or might not occur. The Offeror cannot assure you
    that projected results or events will be achieved.

    OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS

    This announcement and the Offer to Purchase do not constitute an offer or an
    invitation to participate in the Offer in any jurisdiction in which, or to any
    person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such offer or invitation or for
    there to be such participation under applicable laws. The distribution of this
    announcement and the Offer to Purchase in certain jurisdictions may be
    restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement or the Offer
    to Purchase comes are required by the Offeror, the Dealer Managers and the
    Tender & Information Agent to inform themselves about and to observe any such
    restrictions.

    United Kingdom

    The Offer to Purchase and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer
    are only addressed to Holders where they would (if they were clients of the
    Offeror) be per se professional clients or per se eligible counterparties of the
    Offeror within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority
    (FCA). Neither the Offer to Purchase nor any other documents or materials are
    addressed to or directed at any persons who would be retail clients within the
    meaning of the FCA rules and any such persons should not act or rely on them.
    Recipients of the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or materials
    relating to the Offer should note that the Offeror is acting on its own account
    in relation to the Offer and will not be responsible to any other person for
    providing the protections which would be afforded to clients of the Offeror or
    for providing advice in relation to the Offer.

    The communication of the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or materials
    relating to the Offer are not being made and such documents have not been
    approved by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial
    Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the " FSMA "). Accordingly, the Offer
    to Purchase, such documents and/or other materials are not being distributed to,
    and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom.
    Accordingly, the Offer to Purchase and the communication of all such documents
    and/or materials relating to the Offer are exempt from the restriction on
    financial promotions under Section 21 of the FSMA on the basis that they are
    only directed at and may only be communicated (i) to those persons in the United
    Kingdom falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in
    Article 19(5) of the Financial Promotion Order)), (ii) to those persons who are
    within Article 43(2) of the Financial Promotion Order, including existing
    members and creditors of either of the Offeror, (iii) to those persons who are
    outside of the United Kingdom, or (iv) to any other persons to whom they may
    otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons
    together being referred to as " Relevant Persons ") and the transactions
    contemplated herein will be available only to, and engaged in only with,
    Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act on or
    rely on the Offer to Purchase.

    EEA

    In the EEA, this announcement and the Offer will not, directly or indirectly, be
    made to, or for the account of, any person other than to qualified investors
    within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.

    Neither this announcement nor the Offer to Purchase nor any other documentation
    or material relating to the Offer has been or will be submitted to a competent
    authority in the EEA for approval. Therefore, neither the Offer to Purchase nor
    any other documentation or material relating to the Offer qualifies as an
    approved prospectus as meant in Article 6 of the Prospectus Regulation.

    Accordingly, in the EEA, the Offer may not be made by way of an "offer of
    securities to the public" within the meaning of Article 2(d) of the Prospectus
    Regulation and the Offer may not be promoted and is not being made to, any
    person in the EEA (with the exception of "qualified investors" within the
    meaning of Article 2(e) in conjunction with Article 1(4)(a) of the Prospectus
    Regulation). This announcement, the Offer to Purchase and any other
    documentation or materials relating to the Offer (including memoranda,
    information circulars, brochures or similar documents) have not been forwarded
    or made available to, and are not being forwarded or made available to, directly
    or indirectly, any such person.

    With regard to the EEA, this announcement and the Offer to Purchase have been
    transmitted only for personal use by the aforementioned qualified investors and
    only for the purpose of the Offer. Accordingly, the information contained in
    this announcement and the Offer to Purchase may not be used for any other
    purpose or be transmitted to any other person in the EEA.

    Belgium

    None of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other documents or
    materials relating to the Offer have been submitted to or will be submitted for
    approval or recognition to the Financial Services and Markets Authority (
    Autorité des services et marchés financiers / Autoriteit voor financiële
    diensten en markten ) and, accordingly, the Offer may not be made in the Kingdom
    of Belgium by way of a public offering, as defined in Articles 3 and 6 of the
    Belgian Law of April 1, 2007 on public takeover bids as amended or replaced from
    time to time. Accordingly, the Offer may not be advertised and the Offer will
    not be extended, and none of this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any
    other documents or materials relating to the Offer (including any memorandum,
    information circular, brochure or any similar documents) has been or shall be
    distributed or made available, directly or indirectly, to any person in the
    Kingdom of Belgium other than "qualified investors" in the sense of Article 2(e)
    of the Prospectus Regulation, acting on their own account. This announcement
    and/or the Offer to Purchase have been issued only for the personal use of the
    above qualified investors and exclusively for the purpose of the Offer.
    Accordingly, the information contained in this announcement and/or the Offer to
    Purchase may not be used for any other purpose or disclosed to any other person
    in the Kingdom of Belgium.

    France

    This announcement, the Offer to Purchase and any other documents or offering
    materials relating to the Offer may not be distributed in the Republic of France
    except to qualified investors ( investisseurs qualifiés ) as referred to in
    Article L.411-2 1° of the French Code monétaire et financier and defined in
    Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation. The Offer to Purchase has not been
    and will not be submitted for clearance to the Autorité des marchés financiers .

    Italy

    None of the Offer, this announcement, the Offer to Purchase or any other
    documents or materials relating to the Offer has been or will be submitted to
    the clearance procedure of the CONSOB, pursuant to applicable Italian laws and
    regulations.

    The Offer is being carried out in the Republic of Italy (" Italy ") as an
    exempted offer pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative
    Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended (the " Financial Services Act ")
    and article 35-bis, paragraph 4 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of May 14, 1999,
    as amended (the " Issuers' Regulation "). The Offer is also being carried out in
    compliance with article 35-bis, paragraph 7 of the Issuers' Regulation.

    Holders or beneficial owners of the Securities located in the Republic of Italy
    can tender the Securities through authorized persons (such as investment firms,
    banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in the
    Republic of Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB
    Regulation No. 20307 of February 15, 2018, as amended from time to time, and
    Legislative Decree No. 385 of September 1, 1993, as amended) and in compliance
    with applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB or
    any other Italian authority.

    Spain

    None of the Offer, this announcement or the Offer to Purchase constitutes an
    offer of securities to the public in Spain under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 or a
    tender offer in Spain Law 6/2023 of 17 March on Securities Markets and
    Investment Services, and under Royal Decree 1066/2007, of 27 July, all of them
    as amended, and any regulation issued thereunder.

    Accordingly, neither this announcement nor the Offer of Purchase have been or
    will be submitted for approval nor approved by the Spanish Securities Market
    Commission ( Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores ).

    Switzerland

    A public offer within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (" FinSA
    ") may not be directly or indirectly made in Switzerland with respect to the
    Securities. Therefore, none of this announcement, the Offer or any other
    offering or marketing material relating to the Securities constitutes a
    prospectus as such term is understood pursuant to article 35 FinSA or a listing
    prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange.
    Accordingly, the investor protection rules otherwise applicable to investors in
    Switzerland do not apply to the Offer. When in doubt, investors based in
    Switzerland are recommended to contact their legal, financial or tax adviser
    with respect to the Offer.

    Luxembourg

    The terms and conditions relating to this announcement and/or the Offer to
    Purchase have not been approved by and will not be submitted for approval to the
    Luxembourg Financial Services Authority ( Commission de Surveillance du Secteur
    Financier ) for purposes of public offering in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg ("
    Luxembourg "). Accordingly, the Offer may not be made to the public in
    Luxembourg, directly or indirectly, and none of this announcement, the Offer to
    Purchase or any other prospectus, form of application, advertisement or other
    material may be distributed, or otherwise made available in or from, or
    published in, Luxembourg except in circumstances which do not constitute a
    public offer of securities to the public, subject to prospectus requirements, in
    accordance with the Luxembourg Act of 10 July 2005 on prospectuses for
    securities.

    General

    This announcement is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an
    offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell Securities in any
    circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Offer is
    being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such jurisdictions
    as is permitted under applicable law. Please see the Offer to Purchase for
    certain important information on offer restrictions applicable to the Offer.

