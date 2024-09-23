AT&S Sells Korea Unit, Adjusts 2024/25 & 2026/27 Outlook After SO.MA.CI.S. Deal

AT&S has signed an agreement to sell its subsidiary AT&S Korea to SO.MA.CI.S. for €405 million.

The transaction is subject to the completion of SO.MA.CI.S.' acquisition by Bain Capital and necessary merger control clearances, expected by March 2025.

AT&S adjusts its revenue outlook for 2024/25 to between €1.6 billion and €1.7 billion, down from a previous estimate of €1.7 billion to €1.8 billion.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2024/25 is expected to be between 24% and 26%, revised from 25% to 27%.

For the financial year 2026/27, AT&S anticipates revenue of around €3 billion, reduced from approximately €3.1 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 27% to 32%.

AT&S operates globally with production sites in Austria, India, China, and Korea, employing around 14,000 people.

