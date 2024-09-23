AT&S Sells Korea Unit, Adjusts 2024/25 & 2026/27 Outlook After SO.MA.CI.S. Deal
AT&S has inked a deal to sell its Korean subsidiary to SO.MA.CI.S. for €405 million, pending Bain Capital's acquisition and regulatory approvals. Revenue and EBITDA forecasts for 2024/25 have been adjusted.
Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
- AT&S has signed an agreement to sell its subsidiary AT&S Korea to SO.MA.CI.S. for €405 million.
- The transaction is subject to the completion of SO.MA.CI.S.' acquisition by Bain Capital and necessary merger control clearances, expected by March 2025.
- AT&S adjusts its revenue outlook for 2024/25 to between €1.6 billion and €1.7 billion, down from a previous estimate of €1.7 billion to €1.8 billion.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin for 2024/25 is expected to be between 24% and 26%, revised from 25% to 27%.
- For the financial year 2026/27, AT&S anticipates revenue of around €3 billion, reduced from approximately €3.1 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 27% to 32%.
- AT&S operates globally with production sites in Austria, India, China, and Korea, employing around 14,000 people.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 31.10.2024.
The price of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik at the time of the news was 21,030EUR and was up +4,57 %
compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,720EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,47 % since publication.
+3,08 %
+12,06 %
+22,68 %
-3,72 %
-26,99 %
-39,59 %
+35,42 %
+118,47 %
+47,99 %
ISIN:AT0000969985WKN:922230
