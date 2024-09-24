    37 Aufrufe 37 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    BayWa AG: Positive First Look at Restructuring Report

    BayWa AG's initial restructuring report shows promise for the company's reorganization, highlighting potential for restored competitiveness and profitability. Key factors include a stable outlook and leading market positions.

    • BayWa AG's first draft of a restructuring report indicates a positive outlook for the company's reorganization under certain conditions.
    • The report suggests that BayWa AG can restore its operating competitiveness and profitability in the medium term.
    • A stable outlook and a leading position in key business divisions are highlighted as critical factors for successful restructuring.
    • The restructuring process is expected to take several years and will involve necessary cost-cutting measures and potential sales of individual business divisions.
    • Ongoing negotiations with financing partners and key stakeholders regarding the restructuring concept are progressing constructively.
    • The Board of Management is optimistic about reaching an agreement on the restructuring plan.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BayWa is on 27.09.2024.


