TUI AG: Key Insights from Pre-Close Trading Update Revealed
TUI Group is poised for a robust FY24, driven by strong booking momentum and a solid close to Summer 2024. With a 25% expected rise in underlying EBIT, the company is set for impressive growth.
Foto: Soeren Stache - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
- TUI Group expects to deliver a strong FY24, with a positive booking momentum and a strong close to Summer 2024, reaffirming their guidance to increase underlying EBIT by at least 25% year-on-year.
- Markets + Airline bookings for Summer 2024 are up 6% with an average selling price (ASP) increase of 3%, and the program is 97% sold.
- Winter 2024/25 bookings are up 7% with an ASP increase of 5%, showing strong demand for dynamically packaged products.
- The Holiday Experiences segment is performing well, with Hotels & Resorts seeing a 2% increase in available bed nights and a 10% rise in average daily rates for Q4 FY24.
- The Cruises business has increased available passenger cruise days by 12% and maintained a 102% occupancy rate, with average daily rates up 2%.
- TUI Group's mid-term ambitions include generating underlying EBIT growth of 7-10% CAGR, targeting net leverage below 1.0x, and returning to a pre-pandemic credit rating.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at TUI is on 11.12.2024.
The price of TUI at the time of the news was 6,6440EUR and was up +0,26 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,6500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.043,50PKT (+0,68 %).
+0,72 %
+10,35 %
+14,13 %
-1,62 %
+20,61 %
-60,66 %
-77,47 %
-79,96 %
+0,57 %
ISIN:DE000TUAG505WKN:TUAG50
