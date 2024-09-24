TUI AG: Key Insights from Pre-Close Trading Update Revealed

TUI Group expects to deliver a strong FY24, with a positive booking momentum and a strong close to Summer 2024, reaffirming their guidance to increase underlying EBIT by at least 25% year-on-year.

Markets + Airline bookings for Summer 2024 are up 6% with an average selling price (ASP) increase of 3%, and the program is 97% sold.

Winter 2024/25 bookings are up 7% with an ASP increase of 5%, showing strong demand for dynamically packaged products.

The Holiday Experiences segment is performing well, with Hotels & Resorts seeing a 2% increase in available bed nights and a 10% rise in average daily rates for Q4 FY24.

The Cruises business has increased available passenger cruise days by 12% and maintained a 102% occupancy rate, with average daily rates up 2%.

TUI Group's mid-term ambitions include generating underlying EBIT growth of 7-10% CAGR, targeting net leverage below 1.0x, and returning to a pre-pandemic credit rating.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at TUI is on 11.12.2024.

