u-blox Launches X20: Game-Changing All-Band High-Precision GNSS Platform
u-blox has unveiled the X20, a cutting-edge GNSS platform delivering centimeter-level accuracy for mass markets. Supporting multiple satellite signals and advanced correction services, it’s perfect for diverse applications.
- u-blox has launched the X20, a new all-band high-precision GNSS platform that offers centimeter-level accuracy for mass markets.
- The X20 platform supports multiple GNSS satellite signals (L1, L2, L5, L6) and includes an integrated L-band receiver for enhanced positioning in challenging environments.
- It provides flexibility with built-in support for various correction services, including RTK, Network RTK, PPP-RTK, and PPP corrections, catering to diverse applications such as industrial automation and UAVs.
- The platform is designed to be future-proof, allowing software upgrades to adapt to evolving technologies and standards.
- Security features include end-to-end security functions, system authentication, message authentication, and advanced jamming and spoofing detection.
- The X20 will be showcased at INTERGEO 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany, from September 24-26.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at u-blox Holding is on 01.03.2025.
+4,82 %
+4,08 %
-3,13 %
-19,24 %
+1,26 %
+35,47 %
+19,81 %
-19,70 %
+124,39 %
ISIN:CH0033361673WKN:A0M2K9
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte