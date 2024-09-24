DF Group's 2024 Mid-Year Report: Staying Strong and On Track
In the first half of 2024, DF Deutsche Forfait AG saw its business volume climb to EUR 105.1 million, while gross profit edged up to EUR 4.7 million. However, earnings before taxes dipped to EUR 2.0 million.
- DF Deutsche Forfait AG's business volume increased from EUR 83.1 million to EUR 105.1 million in the first half of 2024.
- Gross profit rose from EUR 4.4 million to EUR 4.7 million during the same period.
- Earnings before taxes decreased to EUR 2.0 million, down from EUR 2.3 million in the previous year.
- Consolidated net income as of June 30, 2024, was EUR 1.5 million, or EUR 0.12 per share, compared to EUR 2.0 million, or EUR 0.16 per share, in the previous year.
- Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 44.2 million as of June 30, 2024.
- The company expects a 5% to 15% increase in business volume and a 10% to 20% rise in earnings before taxes for the financial year 2024.
The next important date, Half-year report 2024, at DF Deutsche Forfait is on 24.09.2024.
+0,64 %
+1,29 %
-1,88 %
-7,10 %
-23,79 %
+7,53 %
-14,67 %
-74,26 %
-98,13 %
ISIN:DE000A2AA204WKN:A2AA20
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte