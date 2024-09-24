    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DF Group's 2024 Mid-Year Report: Staying Strong and On Track

    In the first half of 2024, DF Deutsche Forfait AG saw its business volume climb to EUR 105.1 million, while gross profit edged up to EUR 4.7 million. However, earnings before taxes dipped to EUR 2.0 million.

    • DF Deutsche Forfait AG's business volume increased from EUR 83.1 million to EUR 105.1 million in the first half of 2024.
    • Gross profit rose from EUR 4.4 million to EUR 4.7 million during the same period.
    • Earnings before taxes decreased to EUR 2.0 million, down from EUR 2.3 million in the previous year.
    • Consolidated net income as of June 30, 2024, was EUR 1.5 million, or EUR 0.12 per share, compared to EUR 2.0 million, or EUR 0.16 per share, in the previous year.
    • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 44.2 million as of June 30, 2024.
    • The company expects a 5% to 15% increase in business volume and a 10% to 20% rise in earnings before taxes for the financial year 2024.

    The next important date, Half-year report 2024, at DF Deutsche Forfait is on 24.09.2024.


