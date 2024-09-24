Kia OTA update adds SoundCloud and enhances EV Route Planner and voice control
- The latest Kia over-the-air (OTA) update includes music streaming from
SoundCloud and improvements to planning EV charging
- Update has more than 150 changes, with additional voice commands enhancing the
in-car experience
- Driver speed assistance warning can be turned off using the mute button at the
steering wheel
Telematics-equipped Kia vehicles from the model year 2022 onwards are eligible
to get over-the-air (OTA) updates. The latest batch of updates available
includes 153 changes, with music streaming service SoundCloud, enhancements to
the EV Route Planner and new voice commands all added.
Using the Kia Connect App, customers can benefit from a range of digital
features and services from the Kia Connect Store that can elevate the vehicle's
capabilities and performance, with the vehicle being updated remotely via OTA. A
bandwidth that is three times wider than before now enables OTA updates to be
completed faster. The latest updates available are designed to enhance and
improve the in-car experience. Driver speed assistance warnings can now be
deactivated simply by using the mute button at the steering wheel*, while a
split screen for the EV Route Planner provides easier viewing of arrival time,
state-of-charge and charging point information.
"The array of intelligent changes available in this latest update is strong
proof that over-the-air updates deliver significant improvements that enable the
vehicle to get better throughout the ownership experience," said Sjoerd
Knipping, Vice President of Marketing and Product at Kia Europe and Managing
Director of Kia Connect. "At Kia, we are always looking at ways to make our
vehicles better, and our customers now get to enjoy these improvements several
times a year, without having to do anything."
Wireless technology is used to download the latest available software, and, once
the download is complete and the ignition is turned off, a confirmation window
appears on the infotainment screen. SoundCloud is a leading music streaming
service offering more than 375 million tracks from 40 million artists. In Kia
vehicles, SoundCloud joins Amazon Music - now supported by voice recognition -
as the second method for music streaming.
The Kia EV Route Planner, one of the first updates made available through the
Kia Connect Store, enables the vehicle's navigation system to detect charging
stations along the route and add them as waypoints automatically. Now, it is
available in a split screen, to give the driver an improved overview of key
charging information. It can also now automatically add charging stations to the
