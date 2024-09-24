    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Kia OTA update adds SoundCloud and enhances EV Route Planner and voice control

    - The latest Kia over-the-air (OTA) update includes music streaming from
    SoundCloud and improvements to planning EV charging
    - Update has more than 150 changes, with additional voice commands enhancing the
    in-car experience
    - Driver speed assistance warning can be turned off using the mute button at the
    steering wheel

    Telematics-equipped Kia vehicles from the model year 2022 onwards are eligible
    to get over-the-air (OTA) updates. The latest batch of updates available
    includes 153 changes, with music streaming service SoundCloud, enhancements to
    the EV Route Planner and new voice commands all added.

    Using the Kia Connect App, customers can benefit from a range of digital
    features and services from the Kia Connect Store that can elevate the vehicle's
    capabilities and performance, with the vehicle being updated remotely via OTA. A
    bandwidth that is three times wider than before now enables OTA updates to be
    completed faster. The latest updates available are designed to enhance and
    improve the in-car experience. Driver speed assistance warnings can now be
    deactivated simply by using the mute button at the steering wheel*, while a
    split screen for the EV Route Planner provides easier viewing of arrival time,
    state-of-charge and charging point information.

    "The array of intelligent changes available in this latest update is strong
    proof that over-the-air updates deliver significant improvements that enable the
    vehicle to get better throughout the ownership experience," said Sjoerd
    Knipping, Vice President of Marketing and Product at Kia Europe and Managing
    Director of Kia Connect. "At Kia, we are always looking at ways to make our
    vehicles better, and our customers now get to enjoy these improvements several
    times a year, without having to do anything."

    Wireless technology is used to download the latest available software, and, once
    the download is complete and the ignition is turned off, a confirmation window
    appears on the infotainment screen. SoundCloud is a leading music streaming
    service offering more than 375 million tracks from 40 million artists. In Kia
    vehicles, SoundCloud joins Amazon Music - now supported by voice recognition -
    as the second method for music streaming.

    The Kia EV Route Planner, one of the first updates made available through the
    Kia Connect Store, enables the vehicle's navigation system to detect charging
    stations along the route and add them as waypoints automatically. Now, it is
    available in a split screen, to give the driver an improved overview of key
    charging information. It can also now automatically add charging stations to the
