Kia OTA update adds SoundCloud and enhances EV Route Planner and voice control

- The latest Kia over-the-air (OTA) update includes music streaming from

SoundCloud and improvements to planning EV charging

- Update has more than 150 changes, with additional voice commands enhancing the

in-car experience

- Driver speed assistance warning can be turned off using the mute button at the

steering wheel



Telematics-equipped Kia vehicles from the model year 2022 onwards are eligible

to get over-the-air (OTA) updates. The latest batch of updates available

includes 153 changes, with music streaming service SoundCloud, enhancements to

the EV Route Planner and new voice commands all added.







features and services from the Kia Connect Store that can elevate the vehicle's

capabilities and performance, with the vehicle being updated remotely via OTA. A

bandwidth that is three times wider than before now enables OTA updates to be

completed faster. The latest updates available are designed to enhance and

improve the in-car experience. Driver speed assistance warnings can now be

deactivated simply by using the mute button at the steering wheel*, while a

split screen for the EV Route Planner provides easier viewing of arrival time,

state-of-charge and charging point information.



"The array of intelligent changes available in this latest update is strong

proof that over-the-air updates deliver significant improvements that enable the

vehicle to get better throughout the ownership experience," said Sjoerd

Knipping, Vice President of Marketing and Product at Kia Europe and Managing

Director of Kia Connect. "At Kia, we are always looking at ways to make our

vehicles better, and our customers now get to enjoy these improvements several

times a year, without having to do anything."



Wireless technology is used to download the latest available software, and, once

the download is complete and the ignition is turned off, a confirmation window

appears on the infotainment screen. SoundCloud is a leading music streaming

service offering more than 375 million tracks from 40 million artists. In Kia

vehicles, SoundCloud joins

as the second method for music streaming.



The Kia EV Route Planner, one of the first updates made available through the

Kia Connect Store, enables the vehicle's navigation system to detect charging

stations along the route and add them as waypoints automatically. Now, it is

available in a split screen, to give the driver an improved overview of key

available in a split screen, to give the driver an improved overview of key charging information. It can also now automatically add charging stations to the



