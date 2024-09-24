Record 4 Million Robots on Factory Floors Worldwide / World Robotics 2024 Report by International Federation of Robotics released (FOTO)
Frankfurt (ots) - The new World Robotics report recorded 4,281,585 units
operating in factories worldwide - an increase of 10%. Annual installations
exceeded half a million units for the third consecutive year. By region, 70% of
all newly deployed robots 2023 were installed in Asia, 17% in Europe and 10% in
the Americas.
"The new World Robotics statistics show an all-time high in the number of
industrial robots automating production around the world," says Marina Bill,
President of the International Federation of Robotics. "The annual installation
figure of 541,302 units in 2023 is the second highest in history. It is only 2%
lower than the record of 552,946 units installed in 2022."
operating in factories worldwide - an increase of 10%. Annual installations
exceeded half a million units for the third consecutive year. By region, 70% of
all newly deployed robots 2023 were installed in Asia, 17% in Europe and 10% in
the Americas.
"The new World Robotics statistics show an all-time high in the number of
industrial robots automating production around the world," says Marina Bill,
President of the International Federation of Robotics. "The annual installation
figure of 541,302 units in 2023 is the second highest in history. It is only 2%
lower than the record of 552,946 units installed in 2022."
Asia, Europe and the Americas - overview
China is by far the world´s largest market. The 276,288 industrial robots
installed in 2023 represent 51% of the global installations. This result is the
second highest level ever recorded (2022: 290,144 units). The share of Chinese
manufacturers in the domestic market has grown considerably since 2022, reaching
47% in 2023. It has fluctuated around 28% over the past decade. The operational
stock was just shy of the 1.8-million-unit-mark in 2023, making China the first
and only country in the world with such a large robot stock. Demand for robots
is expected to accelerate in the second half of 2024, contributing to a more
stable market by the end of the year. In the longer term, there is still a lot
of growth potential in Chinese manufacturing, with the potential for 5-10%
average annual growth until 2027.
Japan remained the second largest global market for industrial robots, behind
China. Robot installations reached 46,106 units in 2023 - down 9%. This followed
two strong years, peaking at 50,435 units in 2022 - the second-best result after
2018 (55,240 units). Demand for robots is expected to remain stagnant in 2024
but recover in 2025 and the following years to medium and upper single-digit
rates.
The market in the Republic of Korea is trending sideways: Installations reached
31,444 units in 2023 - down 1% year-on-year. The country was the fourth largest
robot market in the world in terms of annual installations, after the United
States, Japan, and China.
India is one of the fastest growing emerging Asian economies. Robot
installations increased by 59% to 8,510 units in 2023, a new high. Demand from
the automotive industry soared to 3,551 units - an increase of 139%. Both car
manufacturers and suppliers contributed to this development.
Europe
Industrial robot installations in Europe rose 9% to a new high of 92,393 units.
In total, 80% of installations in 2023 could be attributed to destinations in
China is by far the world´s largest market. The 276,288 industrial robots
installed in 2023 represent 51% of the global installations. This result is the
second highest level ever recorded (2022: 290,144 units). The share of Chinese
manufacturers in the domestic market has grown considerably since 2022, reaching
47% in 2023. It has fluctuated around 28% over the past decade. The operational
stock was just shy of the 1.8-million-unit-mark in 2023, making China the first
and only country in the world with such a large robot stock. Demand for robots
is expected to accelerate in the second half of 2024, contributing to a more
stable market by the end of the year. In the longer term, there is still a lot
of growth potential in Chinese manufacturing, with the potential for 5-10%
average annual growth until 2027.
Japan remained the second largest global market for industrial robots, behind
China. Robot installations reached 46,106 units in 2023 - down 9%. This followed
two strong years, peaking at 50,435 units in 2022 - the second-best result after
2018 (55,240 units). Demand for robots is expected to remain stagnant in 2024
but recover in 2025 and the following years to medium and upper single-digit
rates.
The market in the Republic of Korea is trending sideways: Installations reached
31,444 units in 2023 - down 1% year-on-year. The country was the fourth largest
robot market in the world in terms of annual installations, after the United
States, Japan, and China.
India is one of the fastest growing emerging Asian economies. Robot
installations increased by 59% to 8,510 units in 2023, a new high. Demand from
the automotive industry soared to 3,551 units - an increase of 139%. Both car
manufacturers and suppliers contributed to this development.
Europe
Industrial robot installations in Europe rose 9% to a new high of 92,393 units.
In total, 80% of installations in 2023 could be attributed to destinations in
Autor folgen