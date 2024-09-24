Record 4 Million Robots on Factory Floors Worldwide / World Robotics 2024 Report by International Federation of Robotics released (FOTO)

Frankfurt (ots) - The new World Robotics report recorded 4,281,585 units

operating in factories worldwide - an increase of 10%. Annual installations

exceeded half a million units for the third consecutive year. By region, 70% of

all newly deployed robots 2023 were installed in Asia, 17% in Europe and 10% in

the Americas.



"The new World Robotics statistics show an all-time high in the number of

industrial robots automating production around the world," says Marina Bill,

President of the International Federation of Robotics. "The annual installation

figure of 541,302 units in 2023 is the second highest in history. It is only 2%

lower than the record of 552,946 units installed in 2022."





Asia, Europe and the Americas - overviewChina is by far the world´s largest market. The 276,288 industrial robotsinstalled in 2023 represent 51% of the global installations. This result is thesecond highest level ever recorded (2022: 290,144 units). The share of Chinesemanufacturers in the domestic market has grown considerably since 2022, reaching47% in 2023. It has fluctuated around 28% over the past decade. The operationalstock was just shy of the 1.8-million-unit-mark in 2023, making China the firstand only country in the world with such a large robot stock. Demand for robotsis expected to accelerate in the second half of 2024, contributing to a morestable market by the end of the year. In the longer term, there is still a lotof growth potential in Chinese manufacturing, with the potential for 5-10%average annual growth until 2027.Japan remained the second largest global market for industrial robots, behindChina. Robot installations reached 46,106 units in 2023 - down 9%. This followedtwo strong years, peaking at 50,435 units in 2022 - the second-best result after2018 (55,240 units). Demand for robots is expected to remain stagnant in 2024but recover in 2025 and the following years to medium and upper single-digitrates.The market in the Republic of Korea is trending sideways: Installations reached31,444 units in 2023 - down 1% year-on-year. The country was the fourth largestrobot market in the world in terms of annual installations, after the UnitedStates, Japan, and China.India is one of the fastest growing emerging Asian economies. Robotinstallations increased by 59% to 8,510 units in 2023, a new high. Demand fromthe automotive industry soared to 3,551 units - an increase of 139%. Both carmanufacturers and suppliers contributed to this development.EuropeIndustrial robot installations in Europe rose 9% to a new high of 92,393 units.In total, 80% of installations in 2023 could be attributed to destinations in