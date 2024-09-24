Lonza Group & Vertex Ink Long-Term Deal for CASGEVY Supply

Lonza Group AG and Vertex have signed a long-term commercial supply agreement for CASGEVY, the first CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited cell therapy.

CASGEVY will be manufactured at Lonza's Geleen facility in the Netherlands, with plans to expand production to Portsmouth, NH, USA.

The Geleen facility has received FDA, EMA, and MHRA approval for the commercial production of CASGEVY.

CASGEVY aims to provide a one-time treatment for patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia or sickle cell disease.

Lonza will utilize its scientific, regulatory, and manufacturing expertise to support Vertex in bringing CASGEVY to market.

The Portsmouth facility is expected to begin GMP operations in 2025, enhancing Lonza's global manufacturing capabilities.

