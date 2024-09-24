    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    RHEACELL announces FDA approval for Phase 3 study in refractory, non-curable CVU (FOTO)

    Heidelberg, Germany (ots) - - FDA approved blinded, multi-centric Phase-3 trial
    ( https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06489028?term=Rheacell&rank=1 ) to
    investigate the safety and efficacy of allo-APZ2-CVU in patients with CVU

    - The study will be conducted at more than 100 sites and is expected to enroll
    250 patients

    - Allo-APZ2-CVU is a first-in-class stem cell therapy leveraging ABCB5-positive
    mesenchymal stem cells to treat patients with severe immune and
    inflammation-driven diseases with high unmet medical need

    RHEACELL (https://www.rheacell.com/en/) today announced that the U.S. Food and
    Drug Administration (FDA) approved the companies blinded, multi-centric Phase-3
    trial ( https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06489028?term=Rheacell&rank=1 ) to
    investigate allo-APZ2-CVU in patients with chronic venous ulcers (CVU).
    Allo-APZ2-CVU is a first-in-class stem cell therapy leveraging ABCB5-positive
    mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to treat patients with severe immune and
    inflammation-driven diseases with high unmet medical need, including CVU and
    Epidermolysis bullosa.

    The FDA approval is based on initial positive results from a Phase 2b study (
    https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04971161?term=Rheacell&page=2&rank=11 )
    evaluating allo-APZ2-CVU in patients with CVU refractory to standard of care and
    a national approval in Germany by the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) for
    treatment-refractory CVU. The Phase 2 study demonstrated a favorable safety
    profile and preliminary efficacy of allo-APZ2-CVU. At a planned interim
    analysis, an unblinded Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended
    continuation of the study without modification, indicating that the selected
    dose group for allo-APZ2-CVU was able to meet or exceed the presumed effect size
    compared to placebo (initial assumption: 15% wound closure in the placebo arm
    vs. 45% wound closure in the dose arm).

    "Once patients become refractory to standard of care for CVU, there are no
    curative treatments available, and wounds often persist for years, considerably
    reducing patients' quality of life. The approval of our Phase 3 trial with
    allo-APZ2-CVU is an important step forward in providing these patients with
    urgently needed treatment options," said Dr. Christoph Ganss, founder and CEO of
    RHEACELL. "We believe that our first-in-class technology has the potential to
    address several serious immune and inflammatory diseases, and that this approval
    further highlights the potential of our ABCB5+ MSCs."

    The pivotal, double-blind, multicenter, international Phase III clinical trial
