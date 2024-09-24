RHEACELL announces FDA approval for Phase 3 study in refractory, non-curable CVU (FOTO)

Heidelberg, Germany (ots) - - FDA approved blinded, multi-centric Phase-3 trial

- Allo-APZ2-CVU is a first-in-class stem cell therapy leveraging ABCB5-positivemesenchymal stem cells to treat patients with severe immune andinflammation-driven diseases with high unmet medical needRHEACELL (https://www.rheacell.com/en/) today announced that the U.S. Food andDrug Administration (FDA) approved the companies blinded, multi-centric Phase-3trial ( https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06489028?term=Rheacell&rank=1 ) toinvestigate allo-APZ2-CVU in patients with chronic venous ulcers (CVU).Allo-APZ2-CVU is a first-in-class stem cell therapy leveraging ABCB5-positivemesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to treat patients with severe immune andinflammation-driven diseases with high unmet medical need, including CVU andEpidermolysis bullosa.The FDA approval is based on initial positive results from a Phase 2b study (https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04971161?term=Rheacell&page=2&rank=11 )evaluating allo-APZ2-CVU in patients with CVU refractory to standard of care anda national approval in Germany by the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) fortreatment-refractory CVU. The Phase 2 study demonstrated a favorable safetyprofile and preliminary efficacy of allo-APZ2-CVU. At a planned interimanalysis, an unblinded Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommendedcontinuation of the study without modification, indicating that the selecteddose group for allo-APZ2-CVU was able to meet or exceed the presumed effect sizecompared to placebo (initial assumption: 15% wound closure in the placebo armvs. 45% wound closure in the dose arm)."Once patients become refractory to standard of care for CVU, there are nocurative treatments available, and wounds often persist for years, considerablyreducing patients' quality of life. The approval of our Phase 3 trial withallo-APZ2-CVU is an important step forward in providing these patients withurgently needed treatment options," said Dr. Christoph Ganss, founder and CEO ofRHEACELL. "We believe that our first-in-class technology has the potential toaddress several serious immune and inflammatory diseases, and that this approvalfurther highlights the potential of our ABCB5+ MSCs."The pivotal, double-blind, multicenter, international Phase III clinical trial