RHEACELL announces FDA approval for Phase 3 study in refractory, non-curable CVU (FOTO)
Heidelberg, Germany (ots) - - FDA approved blinded, multi-centric Phase-3 trial
( https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06489028?term=Rheacell&rank=1 ) to
investigate the safety and efficacy of allo-APZ2-CVU in patients with CVU
- The study will be conducted at more than 100 sites and is expected to enroll
250 patients
RHEACELL (https://www.rheacell.com/en/) today announced that the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) approved the companies blinded, multi-centric Phase-3
trial ( https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06489028?term=Rheacell&rank=1 ) to
investigate allo-APZ2-CVU in patients with chronic venous ulcers (CVU).
Allo-APZ2-CVU is a first-in-class stem cell therapy leveraging ABCB5-positive
mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to treat patients with severe immune and
inflammation-driven diseases with high unmet medical need, including CVU and
Epidermolysis bullosa.
The FDA approval is based on initial positive results from a Phase 2b study (
https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04971161?term=Rheacell&page=2&rank=11 )
evaluating allo-APZ2-CVU in patients with CVU refractory to standard of care and
a national approval in Germany by the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) for
treatment-refractory CVU. The Phase 2 study demonstrated a favorable safety
profile and preliminary efficacy of allo-APZ2-CVU. At a planned interim
analysis, an unblinded Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended
continuation of the study without modification, indicating that the selected
dose group for allo-APZ2-CVU was able to meet or exceed the presumed effect size
compared to placebo (initial assumption: 15% wound closure in the placebo arm
vs. 45% wound closure in the dose arm).
"Once patients become refractory to standard of care for CVU, there are no
curative treatments available, and wounds often persist for years, considerably
reducing patients' quality of life. The approval of our Phase 3 trial with
allo-APZ2-CVU is an important step forward in providing these patients with
urgently needed treatment options," said Dr. Christoph Ganss, founder and CEO of
RHEACELL. "We believe that our first-in-class technology has the potential to
address several serious immune and inflammatory diseases, and that this approval
further highlights the potential of our ABCB5+ MSCs."
The pivotal, double-blind, multicenter, international Phase III clinical trial
