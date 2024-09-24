The Platform Group AG Acquires Austria's 0815 Group

The Platform Group AG has acquired the majority stake in the 0815 Group, based in Vienna, Austria, with the closing expected in October 2024.

The 0815 Group, founded in 2007, initially focused on online trade in electronic goods and has since expanded into tools, gardening products, and motor technology.

The acquisition aims to enhance TPG's B2B sector and facilitate the 0815 Group's expansion into new countries and broader product offerings.

The 0815 Group has established a strong reputation in Austria, with 80% of its customers located there, and plans to market in the EU for the first time post-acquisition.

The Platform Group AG operates in 22 sectors and has made over 25 investments and acquisitions since 2020, achieving pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million in 2023.

The acquisition is considered one of the largest in TPG's history, expected to significantly increase market share and product range in Austria.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,0300EUR and was down -2,19 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,9000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,62 % since publication.





