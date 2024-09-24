James Cameron, Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Joins Stability AI Board of Directors
Los Angeles (ots/PRNewswire) - Stability AI (https://stability.ai/) , a leading
generative AI company, today announced that legendary filmmaker, technology
innovator, and visual effects pioneer James Cameron has joined its Board of
Directors. The announcement was made by Stability AI CEO, Prem Akkaraju.
James Cameron has been a driving force in merging cutting-edge technology with
visionary storytelling. As a director, writer, and producer, he has pushed
cinematic boundaries and brought to life some of the most iconic and
technologically advanced films of all time, including The Terminator, Aliens,
The Abyss, Titanic, and Avatar movies.
Cameron's addition represents a significant step forward in Stability AI's
mission to transform visual media. Both Cameron and Stability AI operate at the
intersection of emerging technology and creativity. Cameron's artist-centric
perspective, paired with his business and technical acumen, will support
Stability AI in continuing to unlock new opportunities to empower creators to
tell stories in ways once unimaginable.
"James Cameron lives in the future and waits for the rest of us to catch up,"
said CEO of Stability AI, Prem Akkaraju . "Stability AI's mission is to
transform visual media for the next century by giving creators a full stack AI
pipeline to bring their ideas to life. We have an unmatched advantage to achieve
this goal with a technological and creative visionary like James at the highest
levels of our company. This is not only a monumental statement for Stability AI,
but the AI industry overall." Akkaraju added, "The next frontier in visual media
will be forged by a true fusion of artist and technology and Stability AI is
leading the charge."
Stability AI's open models are the most widely used foundational AI image models
globally, fostering the largest ecosystem of creators and developers worldwide.
The company's models are also the most liked image models on the open-source
platform Hugging Face. Its flagship model, Stable Diffusion, has surpassed 150
million downloads. Thousands of businesses, including major enterprises, rely on
Stability AI's models to power their creative workflows.
James Cameron , Chair of LIGHTSTORM and Board Member of Stability AI , said:
"I've spent my career seeking out emerging technologies that push the very
boundaries of what's possible, all in the service of telling incredible stories.
I was at the forefront of CGI over three decades ago, and I've stayed on the
cutting edge since. Now, the intersection of generative AI and CGI image
creation is the next wave. The convergence of these two totally different
