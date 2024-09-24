James Cameron, Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Joins Stability AI Board of Directors

Los Angeles (ots/PRNewswire) - Stability AI (https://stability.ai/) , a leading

generative AI company, today announced that legendary filmmaker, technology

innovator, and visual effects pioneer James Cameron has joined its Board of

Directors. The announcement was made by Stability AI CEO, Prem Akkaraju.



James Cameron has been a driving force in merging cutting-edge technology with

visionary storytelling. As a director, writer, and producer, he has pushed

cinematic boundaries and brought to life some of the most iconic and

technologically advanced films of all time, including The Terminator, Aliens,

The Abyss, Titanic, and Avatar movies.





Cameron's addition represents a significant step forward in Stability AI'smission to transform visual media. Both Cameron and Stability AI operate at theintersection of emerging technology and creativity. Cameron's artist-centricperspective, paired with his business and technical acumen, will supportStability AI in continuing to unlock new opportunities to empower creators totell stories in ways once unimaginable."James Cameron lives in the future and waits for the rest of us to catch up,"said CEO of Stability AI, Prem Akkaraju . "Stability AI's mission is totransform visual media for the next century by giving creators a full stack AIpipeline to bring their ideas to life. We have an unmatched advantage to achievethis goal with a technological and creative visionary like James at the highestlevels of our company. This is not only a monumental statement for Stability AI,but the AI industry overall." Akkaraju added, "The next frontier in visual mediawill be forged by a true fusion of artist and technology and Stability AI isleading the charge."Stability AI's open models are the most widely used foundational AI image modelsglobally, fostering the largest ecosystem of creators and developers worldwide.The company's models are also the most liked image models on the open-sourceplatform Hugging Face. Its flagship model, Stable Diffusion, has surpassed 150million downloads. Thousands of businesses, including major enterprises, rely onStability AI's models to power their creative workflows.James Cameron , Chair of LIGHTSTORM and Board Member of Stability AI , said:"I've spent my career seeking out emerging technologies that push the veryboundaries of what's possible, all in the service of telling incredible stories.I was at the forefront of CGI over three decades ago, and I've stayed on thecutting edge since. Now, the intersection of generative AI and CGI imagecreation is the next wave. The convergence of these two totally different