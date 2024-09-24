    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    James Cameron, Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Joins Stability AI Board of Directors

    Los Angeles (ots/PRNewswire) - Stability AI (https://stability.ai/) , a leading
    generative AI company, today announced that legendary filmmaker, technology
    innovator, and visual effects pioneer James Cameron has joined its Board of
    Directors. The announcement was made by Stability AI CEO, Prem Akkaraju.

    James Cameron has been a driving force in merging cutting-edge technology with
    visionary storytelling. As a director, writer, and producer, he has pushed
    cinematic boundaries and brought to life some of the most iconic and
    technologically advanced films of all time, including The Terminator, Aliens,
    The Abyss, Titanic, and Avatar movies.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Meta Platforms!
    Long
    525,39€
    Basispreis
    3,27
    Ask
    × 14,90
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Short
    599,97€
    Basispreis
    3,61
    Ask
    × 14,43
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Cameron's addition represents a significant step forward in Stability AI's
    mission to transform visual media. Both Cameron and Stability AI operate at the
    intersection of emerging technology and creativity. Cameron's artist-centric
    perspective, paired with his business and technical acumen, will support
    Stability AI in continuing to unlock new opportunities to empower creators to
    tell stories in ways once unimaginable.

    "James Cameron lives in the future and waits for the rest of us to catch up,"
    said CEO of Stability AI, Prem Akkaraju . "Stability AI's mission is to
    transform visual media for the next century by giving creators a full stack AI
    pipeline to bring their ideas to life. We have an unmatched advantage to achieve
    this goal with a technological and creative visionary like James at the highest
    levels of our company. This is not only a monumental statement for Stability AI,
    but the AI industry overall." Akkaraju added, "The next frontier in visual media
    will be forged by a true fusion of artist and technology and Stability AI is
    leading the charge."

    Stability AI's open models are the most widely used foundational AI image models
    globally, fostering the largest ecosystem of creators and developers worldwide.
    The company's models are also the most liked image models on the open-source
    platform Hugging Face. Its flagship model, Stable Diffusion, has surpassed 150
    million downloads. Thousands of businesses, including major enterprises, rely on
    Stability AI's models to power their creative workflows.

    James Cameron , Chair of LIGHTSTORM and Board Member of Stability AI , said:
    "I've spent my career seeking out emerging technologies that push the very
    boundaries of what's possible, all in the service of telling incredible stories.
    I was at the forefront of CGI over three decades ago, and I've stayed on the
    cutting edge since. Now, the intersection of generative AI and CGI image
    creation is the next wave. The convergence of these two totally different
    Seite 1 von 2


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    James Cameron, Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Joins Stability AI Board of Directors Stability AI (https://stability.ai/) , a leading generative AI company, today announced that legendary filmmaker, technology innovator, and visual effects pioneer James Cameron has joined its Board of Directors. The announcement was made by …