Commerzbank AG Names New Chairwoman to Lead Managing Directors

Dr. Bettina Orlopp has been appointed as the new Chairwoman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG.

The appointment is effective upon the resignation of the current Chairman, Dr. Manfred Knof.

Michael Kotzbauer has been appointed as Deputy Chairman, effective at the same time.

The announcement was made by the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG on September 24, 2024.

