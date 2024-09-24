Commerzbank AG Names New Chairwoman to Lead Managing Directors
Dr. Bettina Orlopp will take the helm as Chairwoman of Commerzbank AG, succeeding Dr. Manfred Knof. Michael Kotzbauer steps in as Deputy Chairman. The Supervisory Board announced these changes on September 24, 2024.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- Dr. Bettina Orlopp has been appointed as the new Chairwoman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG.
- The appointment is effective upon the resignation of the current Chairman, Dr. Manfred Knof.
- Michael Kotzbauer has been appointed as Deputy Chairman, effective at the same time.
- The announcement was made by the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG on September 24, 2024.
- The release includes forward-looking statements regarding the bank's future business and financial developments.
- Commerzbank has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements after the date of the release.
The next important date, BofA Annual Financials CEO Conference, at Commerzbank is on 26.09.2024.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 15,188EUR and was up +2,29 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,195EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 18.998,00PKT (+0,70 %).
